VyOS Networks Supports Planet Labs with High-Availability Hybrid Networking Built for Control

POWAY, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VyOS Networks today announced a new customer success story featuring Planet Labs PBC, a leading provider of daily Earth imaging and geospatial insights, and how the company uses VyOS to support resilient networking across office, data center, and cloud-connected environments.

As Planet Labs expanded into a new data center and operated across distributed office locations, the team needed a networking platform that could support high availability, secure inter-site connectivity, and cloud integration without adding hardware dependency or operational rigidity. Traditional platforms introduced cost, limited flexibility, and reduced control over how infrastructure could be deployed and maintained over time.

VyOS gave Planet Labs a more adaptable foundation for hybrid networking, combining Linux-native familiarity with enterprise-grade routing, firewalling, and VPN capabilities. Running on Planet Labs’ own hardware, the deployment supports a wide range of networking requirements, including:

Two-node firewall configurations at each site for failover and resilience

Site-to-site IPsec VPNs for secure inter-site connectivity

BGP for cloud service integration

OSPF between VLANs and locations

WAN load balancing across multiple ISPs



This architecture gave Planet Labs a consistent and transparent way to operate hybrid networking across environments while keeping lifecycle control in-house. Once deployed, the platform required minimal intervention beyond routine firewall policy updates and has continued to run reliably in production for more than six years.

“Planet Labs demonstrates how modern infrastructure teams can build for resilience and control without accepting the limitations of proprietary networking,” said Santiago Blanquet, Chief Revenue Officer at VyOS Networks. “VyOS gave them a dependable foundation for hybrid operations with the flexibility to scale on their own terms.”

“VyOS combines the flexibility of Linux with the reliability of enterprise networking,” said Jon McCarthy, Network Administrator at Planet Labs. “It feels familiar but performs like the best in class, and that’s exactly what we need.”

For more information about VyOS for hybrid networking and available evaluation options, contact us at sales@vyos.io

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is the global leader in open-source networking, delivering secure, scalable, and automated solutions for organizations across bare metal, cloud, and edge environments. Built on Linux and trusted by enterprises, service providers, and integrators worldwide, VyOS provides an enterprise-grade platform that unifies advanced routing, firewall, and VPN capabilities with full control and zero vendor lock-in. Your network, your rules: adaptable, transparent, and future-proof by design, VyOS empowers you to operate with operational simplicity, high performance, continuous innovation, and cost-sustainable scalability.