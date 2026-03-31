Cyabra Secures Major Fortune 500 Consumer Brand Agreement

Company to deliver real-time narrative intelligence, and evidence-based protection for leading U.S. consumer brand.

New York, NY, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) (or “the Company”), which enables organizations to identify coordinated manipulation in online narratives and take evidence-based action to protect trust and authenticity, announces the signing of a yearly six-figure agreement with a major Fortune 500 consumer brand. Under the agreement, Cyabra will provide narrative and authenticity analysis, proactive narrative alerts, evidence-backed mitigation support, and executive impersonation and fraud risk monitoring.

“Enterprises are facing coordinated activity that can distort perception and impact revenue within hours,” said Cyabra Co-Founder and CEO Dan Brahmy. “This agreement reflects a broader shift — organizations increasingly recognize they need clear, evidence-based visibility to respond proportionately and protect authenticity at scale”.

These dynamics — amplified by generative AI and increasingly sophisticated inauthentic activity — are forcing organizations to treat online narrative integrity as a core business risk. The window between an emerging threat and measurable impact has narrowed significantly, affecting customer trust, market perception, and operational response costs. Cyabra will monitor emerging narratives across major social platforms, detect coordinated or inauthentic activity, and deliver rapid, evidence-backed guidance to the client’s leadership team.

This agreement marks Cyabra’s first major customer announcement as a publicly traded company and reflects growing enterprise demand for an analytical infrastructure that can translate online manipulation into actionable, evidence-based intelligence.

About Cyabra

Cyabra helps global enterprises and governments restore trust and authenticity when manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors distort what’s real online. The solution analyzes who is operating, how activity is amplified, and how narratives are leveraged, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps teams can act on quickly. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most. For more information, visit www.cyabra.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra’s intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the signing of Cyabra’s agreement with a major Fortune 500 consumer brand, Cyabra’s future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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