Simulations Plus, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Simulations Plus, Inc., (“Simulations Plus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SLP) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/simulations-plus-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Simulations Plus’s stock price fell $4.50, or 25.8%, to close at $12.97 per share on July 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This decline followed the July 14, 2025, post-market release of the Company’s third quarter 2025 financial results, which included a $14 million midpoint reduction to previous guidance. Management attributed this cut to a slowdown in both the software and services segments, alongside a drop in renewal rates and margin erosion. Furthermore, the Company recorded a $77 million impairment charge on past acquisitions to “align the book value of [its] assets to their current market value,” and subsequently revealed on July 15 that it had terminated its auditor shortly after recognizing the impairment.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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