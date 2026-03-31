PopUp Bagels® Makes Midwest Debut with First Chicago Location





CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels, the award-winning brand redefining the bagel experience, is expanding across Illinois, with the first of 25 Chicago locations set to open in Lincoln Park.

PopUp Bagels is redefining a category long rooted in tradition. By focusing on doing one thing exceptionally well, the brand serves hot, whole bagels straight from the oven—never sliced, never toasted—designed to be torn apart and dipped into schmear. This distinctive approach has sparked a new kind of morning ritual for bagel lovers everywhere: Grip, Rip and Dip®.

Since the brand's debut in Connecticut in 2021, PopUp Bagels has morphed from humble beginnings to an award-winning company known for its unique business model, featuring hot and whole bagels, weekly schmear flavors and impressive brand collaborations. What started out of founder Adam Goldberg's backyard window is now a defining icon of New York's bagel culture, drawing fans from across the country eager to experience it’s Not Famous but Known bagels for themselves.

Chicago has long been a key market for PopUp Bagels. The brand has built a strong presence in the city through multiple appearances, including an on-the-ground partnership with Guinness celebrating St. Patrick’s Day for two consecutive years, as well as an activation at Eats Con Chicago. The momentum signals a clear demand: Chicago is ready for PopUp Bagels to put down permanent roots. To celebrate its debut, the brand is partnering with hometown icon Portillo’s to introduce a limited-time Giardiniera Schmear, an homage to one of the city’s most iconic flavors.

“Chicago is a natural fit for where we are as a brand,” said PopUp Bagels CEO Tory Bartlett. “As we continue expanding into major food markets, we’re focused on maintaining the simplicity and quality that define PopUp Bagels. Opening our first location in Lincoln Park gives us the opportunity to do exactly that.”

With new Chicago locations and a partnership with Bagel Bros LLC, led by seasoned hospitality veteran Chris Hadermann, PopUp Bagels continues to strengthen its connection to the communities it serves. At the heart of the brand is a shared experience, bringing people together over a bag of high-quality bagels to share and dip in unique rotating schmears. The brand celebrates simplicity, flavor, and the pure joy of a freshly baked bagel. As PopUp Bagels expands, its focus remains on creating spaces that are rooted in and designed for the communities they serve, continuing to generate excitement and loyalty among bagel lovers everywhere.

"Chicago has one of the most respected food scenes in the country, and we’re proud to bring PopUp Bagels into that mix,” said Chicago partner Chris Hadermann. “There’s a real appreciation here for places that specialize and truly own their niche, and that’s exactly what PopUp delivers. We’re looking forward to serving fresh, hot bagels and becoming part of the neighborhood.”

Expanding to the Chicago area marks a major milestone for PopUp Bagels as they expand the brand’s footprint to the Midwest for the first time. The Chicago locations will deliver the same freshly baked, hot-out-of-the-oven bagels that have redefined the bagel experience in NYC, Connecticut, California, Florida, and beyond. The shops will serve bagels for walk-ins, advance orders, and catering.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website, and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

About Chris Hadermann, Serial Entrepreneur in Hospitality

Chris Hadermann is the Co-Founder, Managing Partner, and CEO of Southern Proper Hospitality Group, where he oversees 13 restaurants across multiple states, including PopUp Bagels, Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails, The Big Ketch, Tin Lizzy’s, Gypsy Kitchen, and The Southern Gentleman. Chris began his career in employee benefits before launching East Andrews Café, which sparked the growth of his hospitality portfolio. He is also the Atlanta franchisee for Drybar, with three locations currently operating.

Contact:

Madeline Steinberg - madeline@popupbagels.com

M18PR - popupbagels@m18pr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/482bc32d-e063-4976-928f-a2c29cd42874