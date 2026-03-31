Digits Launches the Digits App, Bringing Real-Time Accounting to iPhone and iPad

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits, the world’s first AI-native accounting platform, today launched the Digits app for iPhone and iPad, enabling business owners to run their business from anywhere — not just when they’re back at their desk.

The Digits app gives business owners a live view of their financial position, including cash across all accounts, current profit, payables, and receivables, and lets them act on it immediately. Customers can approve, reject, pay, and route bills; send invoices; capture receipts; and forward or upload documents, all from their device. With Ask Digits built in, they can also get quick, accurate answers to all their financial questions without having to run detailed reports.

Rather than acting as a companion viewer, the Digits app provides direct access to live financial data and workflows across iPhone and iPad, enabling business owners to run their business in the moment, approving, paying, invoicing, and making decisions as things happen. Customers can also add a Digits widget to their home screen to check their financial position the moment they unlock their phone.

The app maintains the same security protections as the Digits platform, including SOC 2 Type II compliance and end-to-end encryption, ensuring financial data remains secure across all devices.

The most powerful, yet lightest-weight accounting app

All of this comes with the speed and performance businesses have come to expect from Digits. While the competition clocks in at 450MB, "takes forever to load," and "crashes constantly," the Digits app is just 30MB (93% smaller) and launches instantly.

“In the past 6 months, our engineering team pulled off a technical triumph: over 250,000 lines of native Swift (with no webviews), optimized network request batching, offline caching, and live home screen widgets result in a groundbreaking experience whether you're on the go or in the office. You have to experience it to believe it,” said Jeff Seibert, Founder and CEO of Digits.

The launch reflects a broader shift away from batch-based accounting: reviewing finances at the end of the day, week, or month. Instead, business owners and their accountants can stay continuously up to date, resolving tasks in minutes that previously took days of back-and-forth.

"Your finances shouldn’t wait for you to get back to your desk," added Seibert. "We built Digits so the accounting happens even when you’re not looking at it. Now it also works wherever you are. Check your cash in a meeting, pay a bill at lunch, snap a receipt in a parking lot — your backlog disappears."

Handle work as it happens

Accounting work no longer builds up for later. When a bill comes in, business owners can approve, pay, reject, or route it immediately. When they’re handed a receipt, they can capture it on the spot and have it automatically matched to the correct transaction.

Invoices can be sent as soon as work is done. Documents can be forwarded from email or uploaded directly from a banking app, where they are processed and organized by Digits automatically.

Instead of batching tasks at the end of the week or month, work gets done in the moment.

Get answers without running reports

When questions come up, customers don’t need to navigate menus or generate reports. With Ask Digits, they can ask questions like “Why is my cash lower this month?” or “How much did I spend with this vendor last quarter?” and get answers grounded in their live financials.

Follow-up questions maintain context, allowing customers to explore further without starting over.

Resolve issues without the back-and-forth

When an accountant flags an issue or shares a task, customers can review, respond, or reassign it immediately from the app. What previously required multiple emails and delays can now be resolved in minutes.

Available now

The Digits app is available today for all Digits customers on iPhone and iPad via the Apple App Store.

To learn more, visit here.

About Digits

Digits is the world’s first Agentic General Ledger™ (AGL), accounting software that works for you to deliver real-time financials and automate the month-end close. Pairing consumer-grade design with a suite of custom-trained models and agents, Digits saves business owners, accountants, and finance teams countless hours of tedium and frustration every month. Leading companies that rely on Digits include Particle News, Wispr, Partiful, Replika, Pogo, Datasaur, Kino AI, and thousands of others. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert, Digits is backed by almost $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ esteemed angel investors, including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, CPO at OpenAI.

Media contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7accd74d-8774-46a7-a6db-129068c1bc83