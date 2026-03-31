AutoScheduler.AI Named 2026 Top 100 Supply Chain Tech Provider by Inbound Logistics magazine

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , a leading AI-based Decision Agent that unifies and automates warehouse decision-making, announces the company has been selected as a 2026 Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider by Inbound Logistics. AutoScheduler was chosen for its Warehouse Decision Agent, which improves productivity by 12%, increases product flow and pallet moves by 35% without adding equipment or labor, delivers near-perfect 99%+ on-time shipment performance, and decreases planning time by 96%.

Inbound Logistics editorial selection committee reviewed more than 400 submissions this year, carefully evaluating a rapidly expanding field of innovative solutions. From this highly competitive pool, only 100 providers were chosen—recognizing those delivering the most impactful technology and value to the supply chain community.

AutoScheduler.AI’s platform serves as the "central brain" for the warehouse, integrating with existing Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and other systems to orchestrate labor, equipment, and inventory in real-time. The technology uses advanced algorithms to predict bottlenecks and optimize workflows. This helps Fortune 500 companies increase fill rates while reducing touches and detention costs.

"Recognition from Inbound Logistics underscores our commitment to solving the most complex orchestration challenges in the modern warehouse," said Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI." In an environment where every second counts, we’ve shifted from manual, hours-long planning sessions to instantaneous, autonomous decision-making. By giving managers the speed to react to supply chain volatility in real-time, we are helping them bridge the gap between planning and flawless execution—turning what used to be a full day of scheduling into a streamlined process that takes only minutes."

The 2026 Top 100 list will appear in the April print, digital, and app editions and will be featured on the Inbound Logistics website throughout the year, along with promotion across various media platforms.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers supply chains with its Agentic AI-based Decision Agent that runs your warehouse. It integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by optimizing labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules in real-time. AutoScheduler continuously harmonizes data across disparate systems and intelligently sequences tasks throughout the entire operation, adapting in real-time as conditions change. AutoScheduler is a Decision Agent that automates decisions to improve service, increase throughput, and lower operating costs. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI .