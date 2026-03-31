INE Security Launches Updated eJPT Certification with Expanded Web App Testing, Recon Training, and Offensive AI

Cary, NC, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security, a global leader in cybersecurity training and certification, today announced the launch of the newly updated Junior Penetration Tester (eJPT) certification, featuring expanded training content, additional hands-on labs, a new course on generative AI for pentesters, and an updated certification exam designed to better reflect these enhancements.

As organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, entry-level security professionals need more than foundational theory—they need practical, job-relevant experience in core offensive security tasks. The updated eJPT strengthens that path with deeper coverage in reconnaissance and web application penetration testing, while also introducing training in one of the fastest-growing areas in cybersecurity workflows: the responsible use of generative AI.

Designed as a hands-on, entry-level certification, eJPT validates foundational capabilities across assessment methodologies, host and network penetration testing, system auditing, and web application security. With this update, INE Security has expanded the learning experience and revised the certification exam to better align assessment with the skills learners are expected to demonstrate.

“Entry-level training needs to reflect the real work security professionals are doing today—not where the industry was a few years ago,” said Lindsey Rinehart, Chief Executive Officer of INE. “This update ensures learners aren’t just gaining knowledge—they’re building the practical skills and decision-making ability required in real-world engagements. By aligning the exam more closely with the training, we’re giving candidates a clearer, more meaningful path from learning to proving they can actually do the work.”

What’s New in the Updated eJPT

The updated eJPT introduces enhancements across both the learning path and the certification exam, with a focus on practical skill development and real-world applicability.

Expanded Assessment Methodologies (Information Gathering)

INE Security has added new instructional content to strengthen foundational reconnaissance skills, including:

Target Scoping

Passive vs Active Reconnaissance

These additions reinforce early-stage engagement workflows and are supported by 12 new assessment questions.

Enhanced Web Application Penetration Testing

This update significantly expands hands-on web application testing coverage with:

5 new videos

3 new labs

21 new assessment questions

New topics include:

Web server scanning with Nikto

Web application scanning with Nikto

File and directory brute-forcing

Directory enumeration with Gobuster

CMS security testing fundamentals

WordPress security testing and exploitation

These additions provide learners with practical exposure to common web application testing workflows, including vulnerability scanning, enumeration, CMS security analysis, and exploitation techniques.



Introducing Offensive AI for Pentesters

As part of this update, INE Security has introduced a new course: Offensive AI: Generative AI for Pentesters.

This course provides a practical, no-hype introduction to generative AI, covering machine learning fundamentals, large language models (LLMs), prompt engineering, and responsible AI usage. It is designed to help penetration testers and security practitioners integrate AI into real-world workflows to enhance analysis and productivity while maintaining accuracy, scope control, and professional integrity.

The addition reflects the growing role of AI in cybersecurity and equips learners with skills that are increasingly relevant in modern offensive security engagements.

Updated Certification Exam

The eJPT certification exam has been revised to align with the expanded training content and improved learning experience.

The updated exam:

Expands from 35 to 45 questions

Maintains the 48-hour hands-on practical format

Improves alignment between training and assessment

This enhanced structure provides learners with a clearer path from preparation to certification while ensuring employers can trust that certified individuals possess practical, current skills.

Preparing Learners for the Real World

With demand for cybersecurity talent continuing to grow, organizations need accessible, hands-on pathways to prepare new professionals for real-world security roles.

eJPT remains a foundational certification for aspiring penetration testers, career changers, and early-career practitioners seeking to validate their skills through practical assessment. The addition of expanded reconnaissance training, deeper web application testing coverage, and emerging AI-focused content ensures the certification reflects both current industry practices and the evolving future of cybersecurity.

Get Started

Candidates can begin their eJPT journey through INE Security’s training subscriptions or bundled certification packages, which include access to hands-on labs and guided learning paths designed to prepare them for exam success.

To learn more about the updated eJPT certification, visit: https://ine.com/security/certifications/ejpt-certification

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