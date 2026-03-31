Annual information for 2025

 | Source: AB Artea bankas AB Artea bankas

We hereby submit the Annual Information of AB Artea Bank for the year 2025, which comprises the audited separate financial statements of the Bank and the audited consolidated financial statements of Artea Bankas AB and its subsidiaries, the independent auditor’s report, the consolidated management report, as well as consolidated information on sustainability together with the independent auditor’s limited assurance report.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
  Chief Financial Officer
tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447

Attachments


Attachments

Independent Auditors Limited Assurance report on sustainability information Report on the Audit of the Separate and the Consolidated Financial Statements abarteabankas-2025-12-31-en
GlobeNewswire

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