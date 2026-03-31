Annual information for 2025

We hereby submit the Annual Information of AB Artea Bank for the year 2025, which comprises the audited separate financial statements of the Bank and the audited consolidated financial statements of Artea Bankas AB and its subsidiaries, the independent auditor’s report, the consolidated management report, as well as consolidated information on sustainability together with the independent auditor’s limited assurance report.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Chief Financial Officer
tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447
Attachments
- Independent Auditors Limited Assurance report on sustainability information
- Report on the Audit of the Separate and the Consolidated Financial Statements
- abarteabankas-2025-12-31-en