Annual information for 2025

We hereby submit the Annual Information of AB Artea Bank for the year 2025, which comprises the audited separate financial statements of the Bank and the audited consolidated financial statements of Artea Bankas AB and its subsidiaries, the independent auditor’s report, the consolidated management report, as well as consolidated information on sustainability together with the independent auditor’s limited assurance report.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Chief Financial Officer

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447

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