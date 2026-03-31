It Works! Founder Lists $12.98M Sarasota Bayfront Estate

DROPBOX: https://tours.coastalhomephotography.net/r/chT8ZQnlDp

PHOTO CREDIT: Coastal Home Photography

LISTING LINK: https://www.premiersothebysrealty.com/single-family/mfr/a4681123/1436-john-ringling-parkway-sarasota-fl-34236

SARASOTA, Fla., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Lido, a grand waterfront estate overlooking Sarasota Bay and the iconic Ringling Bridge, has entered the market for $12.98 million in Sarasota’s prestigious Lido Shores neighborhood at 1436 John Ringling Parkway. View the listing here.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Owned by entrepreneur Pam Sowder, known for her leadership role in the global It Works! Brand and author of “Rich Mom, Poor Mom,” the residence represents a rare opportunity to acquire a property of extraordinary scale with both private beach access and direct bay frontage.

A private gated drive leads to a dramatic two-story foyer framed by a custom arched wood entry door, setting the stage for the home’s architectural scale. Walls of glass capture unobstructed views across Sarasota Bay toward downtown, while electric screens allow uninterrupted vistas without sacrificing comfort.

The residence includes five bedrooms, five full baths and four half baths, with a layout designed for both grand entertaining and everyday living. A wood-paneled office features a spiral staircase that leads to a second-story library with custom bookcases and a tucked-away reading nook.

The first-floor primary suite offers expansive water views, oversized dual walk-in closets and a spa-inspired bath, along with a private office overlooking the bay.

Designed with entertaining in mind, the chef’s kitchen includes premium appliances, a large island, a butler’s pantry and dual dishwashers. Pocketing sliders connect the interior living spaces to expansive outdoor terraces overlooking the water.

Additional amenities throughout the residence include a temperature-controlled wine cellar with wood finishes, a private fitness studio with sauna and a fully equipped entertainment room with theater seating, wet bar and game space.

A separate guesthouse provides private accommodations with its own entrance, kitchenette, living area and en-suite bath, ideal for extended stays.

Outdoor living is equally impressive with resort-style pools, a fire pit, outdoor kitchen and multiple lounge areas oriented toward sunset views over Sarasota Bay. The estate also includes a private dock with lifts and accommodations for watercraft and paddleboards.

QUOTE:

“Lido Shores has always been one of Sarasota’s most tightly held waterfront neighborhoods. Very few properties trade each year, and when they do, they often represent a completely different caliber of construction and location. Over the past decade we’ve seen values climb significantly as new luxury homes replace older residences, particularly those with direct bay frontage and views of the Ringling Bridge.”

Katy McBrayer and Montana Taplinger, global real estate advisors with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Downtown Sarasota office





About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,200 real estate professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257