Aditude Ranks No. 13 on Inc. Magazine’s 2026 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the Mid-Atlantic Region with 513% Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Aditude is No. 13 on its 2026 Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list—one of the most prestigious rankings of the fastest-growing private companies in the region, which includes Delaware, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

Aditude earned its ranking with an impressive 513% revenue growth over the evaluation period, underscoring the company’s continued momentum and leadership in the ad tech space.

This marks another milestone in Aditude’s growth trajectory, following its No. 7 ranking on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Northeast list and No. 28 ranking in 2024. The company’s inclusion in the Mid-Atlantic region reflects its official headquarters in Delaware.

“Our continued recognition by Inc. is a testament to the relentless dedication of our team and the trust our publishers place in us,” said Jared Siegal, CEO of Aditude. “Ranking No. 13 in the Mid-Atlantic region is an exciting achievement, and it reinforces our mission to build the most powerful, flexible platform for publishers. We’re just getting started.”

Aditude’s sustained growth has been fueled by its commitment to empowering publishers through transparent, flexible ad technology solutions. Over the past year, the company has continued to expand its product suite, strengthen its global publisher network, and invest in scalable SaaS solutions designed to maximize revenue and operational efficiency.

About Aditude

Aditude is a leading ad tech platform designed to put publishers in control. Unlike walled gardens, Aditude provides an open and flexible platform that offers comprehensive control and transparent access to demand. From header bidding and dynamic flooring to advanced analytics and infrastructure solutions, Aditude simplifies ad operations and maximizes revenue. With flexible SaaS and rev-share models, Aditude enables publishers to choose the solutions that work best for their business. Learn more at www.aditude.com.

About Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of innovators driving economic growth. The Inc. Regionals lists recognize the fastest-growing private companies across specific U.S. regions, based on verified revenue growth metrics.

Media Contact

Trish Manrique, trish@aditude.io

