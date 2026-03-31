Tall Vehicles, Low Ceilings No Problem with New BendPak 12APF Two-Post Lift

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The overhead bar on traditional two-post lifts limits lifting height, often forcing technicians into uncomfortable, less-productive positions when servicing tall commercial vans and work trucks equipped with ladder racks, cranes and other equipment. For shops with low ceilings where moving to an extended-height lift isn’t an option, BendPak introduces the 12APF open-top two-post lift. This innovative addition to the BendPak AP Series eliminates the overhead bar to deliver unencumbered lifting, even in shops with low ceilings.

“Low ceilings don’t have to limit the work a shop can perform,” explains Sean Price, BendPak director of product development and quality. “We engineered the BendPak 12APF two-post lift to provide power, flexibility and reliability for servicing a wide range of vehicles in shops of all sizes.”

Short on Height, not on Features

The 12APF is designed with shortened columns to facilitate installation in low-clearance shops. Its extended rise delivers more than six feet of working area under the vehicle. All hydraulic and equalizer lines are protected beneath a durable steel floorplate that enables smooth movement of jacks, drain pans and other equipment in the bay.

The professional-grade 12APF can lift cars, trucks, SUVs and vans weighing up to 12,000 lbs. It features BendPak’s exclusive Bi-Metric™ arm design that lets techs move easily between lifting asymmetrically and symmetrically on a single lift without changing arms. The patented triple-telescoping arms retract to a compact 26 inches and extend up to 60 inches to reach even far-flung OEM lifting points, while their dropped ends slide easily under low vehicles. Frame cradle pads, medium adapters and tall adapters come standard to accommodate trucks, vans and wider frame variations.

Like all BendPak AP Series lifts, the 12APF delivers peace of mind with an innovative safety lock system and fortified ASARS Automatic Swing Arm Restraint System. Much stronger than traditional swing arm restraints, ASARS provides a full 360-degree grip with 10 times the holding power to lock the lift arms firmly in place under the vehicle.

Adaptable for Cars, Trucks and Vans

The versatile 12APF two-post lift is suitable for a wide variety of applications, including:

Commercial and fleet garages that service vans, work trucks and loaded rigs.

Independent shops that work on SUVs, ¾- and 1-ton pickups, light commercial trucks and vans.

Restoration, performance and custom shops that handle a mix of vehicles, from lowered cars to light trucks.

Dealership quick-service lanes, tire bays and service centers juggling diverse vehicles from lowered performance cars to heavy SUVs and light trucks.

Growing operations that are converting storage bays or tight garages into full-featured service bays.





The BendPak 12APF two-post lift has been independently tested by a Nationally Recognized Test Lab and is certified by the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) to meet industry safety and performance standards. It is backed by the BendPak 5-2-1 Warranty that provides five years of coverage on the lift structure, two years on the hydraulic cylinder(s) and power unit, and one year on other components, labor, and freight charges.

Learn more about the 12APF at bendpak.com/12apf or call 800-253-2363.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, APEXTM, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, GrandPrix™, Cool Boss®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and ErgochairTM. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment. Visit www.bendpak.com for more information or call 800-253-2363.

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