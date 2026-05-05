New Ranger RWL175 Universal Wheel Lift Delivers Faster, Safer Mounting on Most Wheel Balancers

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Division of BendPak introduces the RWL175 Pneumatic Wheel Lift for wheel balancers. As the automotive service industry grapples with an aging and shrinking technician population, it also faces challenges from increasingly heavy wheel and tire combinations. The RWL175 addresses both issues by enabling a single technician to safely and quickly raise wheel assemblies weighing up to 175 lbs. for effortless mounting on virtually any wheel balancer.

“Physically wrestling large wheels onto a balancer shaft can strain technicians’ backs, shoulders and patience,” says Sean Price, BendPak director of product development. “The Ranger RWL175 is like an extra set of hands that does the heavy lifting and positioning for them. It’s another BendPak innovation designed to protect technicians and customers’ wheels while improving productivity and throughput.”

The RWL175 is an essential tool for modern custom and heavy-duty wheels that require lug-centric mounting. These wheels make one-person installation both difficult and risky, especially when using universal lug bolt adapters. The RWL175 securely supports the wheel during alignment, dramatically reducing the risk of damage to rims, balancer threaded shafts or the operator, while making adapter installation faster and safer.

The RWL175 is a compact, air-operated wheel lift with a space-saving design that allows it to fit neatly under/in front of most balancers, regardless of brand. It’s easy to use. The technician rolls the wheel onto the lowered platform slide, activates the air control, then raises the assembly smoothly to the proper mounting height. The RWL175’s sliding platform enables precise positioning so the wheel can be smoothly guided onto the balancer shaft with exceptional control, reducing risk to threads, cones, and expensive finishes.

Designed for professional automotive repair shops and tire service bays, the Ranger RWL175 is engineered with heavy-duty steel for long-term durability. It includes cone hangers to keep cones and locking nuts organized and within reach.

Learn more about the RWL175 at bendpak.com/rwl175 or call 800-253-2363.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, Grand Prix®, APEX™, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, portable power packs, and other equipment.

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