Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Introduces Its Late Spring Fling Special Offer For 10% off stays in Destin Beach Rentals for Late Spring Beach Events

Destin, Fla., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An easy drive from many Southeast and Midwest cities, Destin’s miles of soft, white sand beaches provide an enjoyable spring vacation destination for many families. From watersports to springtime concerts and events, the Destin area is a popular Florida beach destination for travelers. To help beach lovers stretch their spring travel budget, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is offering spring savings on 30A and Destin vacation rental homes and condos. The Late Spring Fling deal provides 10% off stays of three nights or more between April 12 and May 13, 2026. In addition, with Newman-Dailey’s “Be Rewarded” program, guests also enjoy discounts to area restaurants, activities, and attractions.

Spring events are abundant in Miramar Beach and Destin, Florida, including live performances by acclaimed musicians and popular bands. In April and May, Florida’s Emerald Coast will host everything from fine art festivals to wine festivals to live performances by some of the nation’s most popular musicians, ranging from Smash Mouth to Tedeschi Trucks Band to Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Florida’s Emerald Coast is bustling with activities and events this spring.

Wine Festival & Event Weekends

From April 23-26, the South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival and Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation invite wine enthusiasts to sample wines from around the world while raising funds for children in need in Northwest Florida. In Miramar Beach, the ArtsQuest Fine Art Festival, May 2-3, at Grand Boulevard, welcomes art enthusiasts to this family-friendly juried art show. In Destin, the Annual Emerald Coast Open-Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival, May 16-17, at HarborWalk Village, helps eradicate this invasive species from the Gulf while showcasing the creativity of local chefs.

Live Music & Concerts

For those who enjoy live music, Northwest Florida will play as host to some of the nation’s most beloved and talented musicians and bands this spring. Stephen Marley and Everclear bring reggae and ‘90s pop to Club LA in April. Also in April, Moon Crush spring concerts return to Seascape Resort. From April 10-12, Moon Crush Spring Moon welcomes Joe Bonamassa, Gov’t Mule, Grace Potter, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Little Feat, among many others. The series continues, April 23-25, with Tedeschi Trucks Band “Sun, Sand, and Soul” Weekend, featuring Tedeschi Trucks Band with special guests Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Drive-By Truckers, among many others. Live music continues all the way until the end of June with Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s weekly performances at Concerts in the Village in Destin, featuring Smash Mouth, Brass Transit, and Boogie Wonder Band, among others.

Activities & Watersports

From a visit to Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park and go-kart races at The Track to dolphin cruises and parasailing to jet ski and boat rentals, there is a wide variety of activities and water sports to entertain families who visit Destin in late April and May. Families staying at Newman-Dailey vacation rentals also enjoy complimentary seasonal beach service with most rentals, which includes two chairs and an umbrella on the beach each day of the stay. In addition, Newman-Dailey guests will Be Rewarded with discounts at area restaurants and businesses, including paddle board rentals, dolphin cruises, parasailing, snorkeling adventures, and more.

Vacation Rental Options

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a vast array of well-appointed vacation rentals, ranging from Gulf-front Destin condos to spacious rental homes with pools. Whether guests are seeking the convenience of a condominium complex such as Jade East in Destin or a more intimate experience at a smaller property such as Mediterranea along Scenic 98, Newman-Dailey manages a wide variety of vacation rentals to accommodate any size group or budget. In addition, for travelers seeking specific amenities or a more secluded location, Newman-Dailey also offers vacation rentals at properties ranging from Hidden Dunes Beach & Racquet Resort with an award-winning tennis program to secluded, gated communities along Scenic Highway 30A, including Sanctuary at Redfish and Sanctuary by the Sea. Learn more about spring activities in Destin and details of the Late Spring Fling* promotion for 10% off South Walton and Destin vacation rentals online at DestinVacation.com. *Some restrictions apply.

###

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a locally owned business, specializing in resort rentals, sales, and management in Destin and South Walton for more than 40 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity, and professionalism, Newman-Dailey is voted “Best Property Management Company” by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine and consistently receives "excellent" rankings on TripAdvisor. The Real Estate Division is consistently ranked among the top 10 percent of real estate companies in sales along the Emerald Coast by the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors (ECAR). For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071 or visit DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

Attachments