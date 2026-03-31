One World Strong Foundation Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant 

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One World Strong Foundation received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation , which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

One World Strong Foundation, based in Newburyport, MA, is strengthening how communities support people impacted by acts of violence, hate, and other traumatic events. Centered on connection and shared understanding, the organization brings together individuals who have lived through profound challenges and are seeking pathways toward healing and stability.

Through peer-to-peer support, mentorship, and resource navigation, One World Strong creates spaces where individuals can connect with others who understand the complexities of recovery. Its work focuses on reducing isolation by fostering relationships rooted in empathy, shared experience, and mutual respect. At the core of One World Strong’s mission is the belief that healing is strengthened through community. Many individuals affected by traumatic events face long-term emotional, physical, and social impacts. The organization responds by offering opportunities to connect, share experiences, and learn from others who have navigated similar paths forward.

“From the very beginning, One World Strong was built on the understanding that connecting with others who have lived through similar traumatic events can be a critical part of healing,” said Dave Fortier, President and Executive Director.

One World Strong also extends its reach through ResilienceNet, a mobile platform that connects users to recovery resources, prevention services, and community networks. The platform supports individuals and practitioners alike by providing access to educational materials, service directories, and peer communities designed to promote resilience and long-term well-being.

By prioritizing collaboration and lived experience, One World Strong helps individuals build confidence, regain a sense of belonging, and move forward at their own pace. Its work reflects a commitment to meeting people where they are and supporting recovery through understanding, access, and connection.

“One World Strong creates meaningful connections for individuals navigating the impact of traumatic events, and we are proud to support their efforts to build community through peer connection and shared understanding,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062, United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org