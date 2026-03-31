Sustainability LIVE Announces Debut Event for London Climate Action Week





London, 31 March 2026 – Sustainability LIVE, the global hybrid event series connecting leaders driving progress in sustainability, will host its first exclusive one day event as part of London Climate Action Week on 25 June 2026 at CodeNode. The event marks a significant milestone for the series, which has successfully delivered events across New York Climate Week, London and Chicago.

The one day summit will bring together c-suite executives and sustainability leaders to explore the strategies and solutions shaping a more sustainable future. This marks the first time Sustainability LIVE has participated in London Climate Action Week, expanding the series' global footprint and reinforcing its position as a leading platform for sustainability discourse.

The event will feature confirmed speakers including Dr Adam Read MBE, Chief Sustainability Officer at SUEZ Recycling & Recovery, Øistein Jensen, Chief Sustainability Officer at Odfjell SE, Dr Márcia Balisciano, Chief Sustainability Officer at RELX, and Sophie Graham, Chief Sustainability Officer at IFS.

Building on Global Success

Glen White, CEO of BizClik, said: "We have seen significant growth of our Sustainability LIVE global event series including the success of our Climate Week NYC conference over the last 2 years, therefore there is no better stage to expand our series than at London Climate Action Week.

Our Invite Only event for 500+ senior Sustainability Executives on June 25th will bring together the Chief Sustainability Officers of the world’s leading companies to share the 'real-world' strategies that are shaping their approach to Net Zero, Global Decarbonisation, Water Positivity and Sustainable Supply Chains with some added extra sessions such as Human Rights & Forced Labour as well at the Future of Electrification. It will be an event not to be missed."

Strategic Timing for Industry Impact

The decision to participate in London Climate Action Week reflects the growing importance of collaborative platforms in addressing global sustainability challenges. By aligning with one of the capital's most significant climate-focused initiatives, Sustainability LIVE will provide executives with timely insights and networking opportunities during a critical period for industry engagement.

Key themes that will be discussed include the future of AI, water positivity, global decarbonisation, sustainable supply chains and more.

This is an exclusive event. Interested attendees can register their interest here.





Looking Ahead

Following the London Climate Action Week event, Sustainability LIVE will continue to expand its global presence, connecting sustainability leaders across key markets and delivering platforms for meaningful industry collaboration.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future.

From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover and get inspired to make a difference.

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