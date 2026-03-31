Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect

Q2/2026
- In Q2, government bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 40-60 b.kr. market value.
- A new nominal government bond maturing in 2029 will be issued during the quarter, and market making is planned for the series.
- The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all benchmark Government series, and issue size and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series.
- It is possible that switch auctions of RIKB 26 1015 will be held during the quarter.
Attachment