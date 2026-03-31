Haivision Showcases ISR and Tactical Edge Video Solutions at SOF Week

MONTREAL, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced it will showcase its latest ISR video technologies and tactical edge video solutions at this year’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week at booth #1513 from May 19-21 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida. Haivision solutions empower defense and military organizations to accelerate decision-making by delivering secure, ultra-low latency video and data across distributed operations.



At SOF Week 2026, Haivision will showcase:

End-to-End ISR Video Workflows with AI-Enhanced Processing: Deliver secure, low-latency full-motion video from the tactical edge to operations centers in real-time. Integrated into ISR platforms, Haivision solutions provide advanced encoding, transcoding, AI-powered detection and analysis, and streaming to support reliable ISR video distribution across constrained networks that ISR and intelligence teams depend on.



Deliver secure, low-latency full-motion video from the tactical edge to operations centers in real-time. Integrated into ISR platforms, Haivision solutions provide advanced encoding, transcoding, AI-powered detection and analysis, and streaming to support reliable ISR video distribution across constrained networks that ISR and intelligence teams depend on. Defense-Certified Secure Video Distribution: Ensure defense operations teams receive live secure, scalable video for monitoring, recording, and distribution across defense networks and mission-critical infrastructure.



Ensure defense operations teams receive live secure, scalable video for monitoring, recording, and distribution across defense networks and mission-critical infrastructure. Expeditionary and Tactical Edge Solutions: Engineered for units operating in harsh and remote field conditions, Haivision’s rugged and compact systems bring high-density video processing closer to the point of operation in remote and contested environments.



Engineered for units operating in harsh and remote field conditions, Haivision’s rugged and compact systems bring high-density video processing closer to the point of operation in remote and contested environments. Command Center Solutions: Support real-time situational awareness and decision-making by combining ISR feeds, operational data, and video sources within unified command center environments for commanders and joint operations teams.

Deployed and trusted worldwide, Haivision’s mission-critical video solutions enable defense, aerospace, government, and public safety organizations in delivering real-time operational intelligence. Haivision technologies provide ISR video transport, edge processing, and command center solutions to maintain security, reliability, and interoperability in complex defense missions.

To book a meeting with Haivision at SOF Week, visit: https://www.haivision.com/events/sof-week/

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Haivision enables organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. Haivision provides high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at www.haivision.com.

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

jgazin@haivision.com