National Advertising Division Recommends Bayer Modify or Discontinue Certain One A Day Men’s Pre-Conception Health Complete Multivitamin Claims

New York, NY, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge brought by OLLY PBC, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Bayer HealthCare LLC discontinue or modify certain claims for its One A Day® Men’s Pre-Conception Health Complete Multivitamin, a product marketed for men who are trying to conceive.

OLLY and Bayer are competitors in the dietary supplement market. OLLY challenged Bayer’s claims that Bayer’s One A Day Men’s Pre-Conception Health Complete Multivitamin supports healthy sperm and contains “powerful” antioxidants, including lycopene, as well as Bayer’s use of the term “complete multivitamin.”

The National Advertising Division (NAD) found that certain claims, including that men should take the product for at least three months before conception and that the product is specially designed to provide nutritional support while trying to conceive, reasonably convey the message that the product improves men’s chances of conception.

NAD also found that, in the fertility-focused context, certain claims that the product supports healthy sperm reasonably convey the message that the product improves sperm health and viability.

NAD found that the ingredient testing in the record did not support the challenged claims and recommended that Bayer discontinue or modify these claims to avoid conveying the unsupported message that the Men’s Pre-Conception Health Complete Multivitamin will improve chances of conception or that it improves sperm health and viability.

NAD also reviewed Bayer’s claim that the product contains “powerful antioxidants including Vitamin C, Vitamin E, selenium, zinc, and Lycopene which support healthy sperm.” NAD found that this claim conveys the message that the identified nutrients are responsible for delivering the claimed sperm-related benefits and that lycopene exhibits powerful antioxidant activity in the product.

Because the evidence did not support those messages, NAD recommended that Bayer discontinue or modify the claim.

With respect to Bayer’s use of the term “complete multivitamin,” NAD concluded that, in the absence of extrinsic evidence demonstrating consumer confusion caused by the product name, it would not recommend a change to the product name.

In its advertiser statement, Bayer stated that it will comply with NAD’s recommendations.

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.