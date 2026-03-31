Survey: As Gas Prices Soar, Americans Turn to Shared Scooters and E-Bikes

Santa Monica, CA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As gas prices continue to strain household budgets, a new national survey from Veo finds that higher fuel costs are prompting more car drivers to choose shared scooters and bikes instead of driving. According to AAA, the national average price of regular gasoline rose by approximately $1 from February 26 to March 26.

The survey, based on 2,248 rider responses across Veo’s 60+ city and university markets nationwide, found that among riders who own or have access to a car, 68% have replaced car trips with shared scooter or bike trips in the past 30 days due to higher gas prices, with 34% reporting they have done so frequently.

The findings point to a clear shift in travel behavior as the cost of driving rises, particularly for short urban trips, errands, and commutes.

“This survey shines a spotlight on what many Americans have known for a long time: Shared scooters and bikes are a more predictable, reliable, and affordable way to get around cities compared to cars,” said Candice Xie, co-founder and CEO of Veo. “Veo is proud to help communities get where they need to go without worrying about prices at the pump.”

Demand for shared scooters and bikes increases as gas prices rise

The survey also found that among riders with access to a car:

73% said shared scooters and bikes are cheaper than driving when gas prices are high.

Around $4 per gallon is the tipping point where demand for shared scooters and bikes begins to accelerate meaningfully.

Rider survey responses underscore the growing role of micromobility as an affordable option:

“The gas where I live is $4.03 per gallon, so it makes much more sense for me to use a scooter instead. Plus I don't have to look for parking.”

“High gas prices coupled with expensive parking fees have made me consider giving up driving altogether.”

“Gas prices are the reason I'm a Veo commuter.”

In addition to rising fuel prices, riders frequently cited parking costs, traffic, and the convenience of short trips as reasons for choosing scooters and bikes over driving.

Micromobility's growing role as a convenient, cost-saving option

The survey also points to a broader affordability trend. Among riders who do not own or have access to a car, 52% cited the expenses of car ownership as the reason they do not own or have access to a vehicle.

Together, the findings suggest that the rising cost of transportation — from gas prices to vehicle ownership — is encouraging riders to seek more affordable options like shared scooters and bikes.

Download the full survey results here.

About Veo

Veo is on a mission to end car dependency by making clean transportation accessible to all. A leading shared micromobility provider in North America, Veo provides millions of bike and scooter rides annually in over 60 cities and universities from Los Angeles to New York City.

Veo offers the most diverse and accessible vehicle fleet in the country built to expand who can ride and what trips are possible. We design and manufacture our vehicles in-house and operate our local markets directly to ensure safe and reliable service. As the first profitable micromobility company in North America, Veo is built for long-term growth and partnership with cities.

Veo has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and a Top GreenTech Company by TIME. Veo is committed to developing collaborative relationships with cities to build a sustainable, safe, and equitable transportation future. Learn more at www.veoride.com

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