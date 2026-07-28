Veo Launches Shared Electric Trike, Expanding Access to Micromobility

Denver, Colorado, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Link to images]

Veo today announced the launch of Rover, North America's only shared electric trike, debuting in Denver as the newest addition to the company's accessibility-focused fleet.

Designed alongside disability advocates, older adults, and community organizations, Rover expands access for riders seeking greater stability, comfort, and carrying capacity.

"The future of micromobility is about giving more people the confidence to ride," said Candice Xie, co-founder and CEO of Veo. "For years, we've worked to open up micromobility to new riders—from pioneering seated scooters to developing our first electric trike alongside disability advocates and older adults. Rover is our most community-informed vehicle to date, shaped in partnership with the people it was built to serve."

As the industry matures, cities are increasingly focused on offering micromobility programs that serve a broader range of riders and trip types. Veo has responded by expanding its vehicle lineup through in-house design and manufacturing, allowing the company to rapidly translate community feedback into new vehicle types.

Rover: Designed In Partnership With the Community

Since early 2024, Veo has worked with hundreds of riders and more than 20 organizations—including the Disability Mobility Initiative, Parkinson's Foundation, New Disabled South, and Capitol Hill Village—to shape Rover’s design. The effort was further guided by insights from Veo's 2025 annual rider survey, in which 24 percent of riders identified as having a disability.

That input directly shaped Rover’s design—from its low, stable riding position to its cushioned seat and cargo configuration—ensuring the vehicle reflects the needs of riders who have historically been underserved by shared micromobility.

"For too long, shared micromobility has excluded many disabled people and others who don’t feel comfortable using a standing scooter or pedal bike,” said Anna Zivarts, Director of the Nondrivers Alliance and author of When Driving Is Not an Option. “I've seen firsthand how Veo's seated, throttle-powered vehicles can create opportunities for people who otherwise wouldn't ride. It's encouraging to see Veo build on that foundation with the development of a trike. By designing this vehicle in partnership with the community, Veo has created a transportation option that has the potential to serve many more people.”

Key Features

Three-wheel design for greater stability and confidence.

for greater stability and confidence. Throttle assist reduces physical strain and makes hills easier to navigate.

reduces physical strain and makes hills easier to navigate. Large rear cargo basket & front basket capable of carrying up to 100 pounds, including groceries, luggage, or mobility aids.

capable of carrying up to 100 pounds, including groceries, luggage, or mobility aids. Comfortable seated design supports riders of varying ages and abilities.

supports riders of varying ages and abilities. Top speed set at 10 mph for neighborhood travel.

Denver Becomes a Showcase for the Future of Shared Mobility

Denver riders can now choose from five Veo vehicle types, including the Cosmo seated scooter, Apollo Cargo e-bike, Apollo Duo two-seater e-bike, Astro standing scooter, and the Rover trike. With a fleet of 9,000 vehicles, Denver offers one of North America's largest and most diverse shared micromobility programs.

"Denver is committed to building a transportation system that works for everyone," said Amy Ford, Executive Director of the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. "The addition of the trike expands mobility options for riders who may not have felt comfortable using traditional bikes or scooters. We're proud to partner with Veo to continue making shared transportation more accessible, inclusive, and useful for everyday transportation."

The initial Rover launch includes 50 trikes operating within downtown Denver. Veo will closely monitor rider feedback and day-to-day operations before expanding citywide.

About Veo

Veo is on a mission to end car dependency by making clean transportation accessible to all. A leading shared micromobility provider in North America, Veo provides millions of bike and scooter rides annually in over 60 cities and universities from Los Angeles to New York City.

Veo operates the country's most diverse shared micromobility fleet, with vehicles designed and manufactured in-house to expand who can ride and what trips are possible. As one of the only EBIT-profitable shared micromobility companies, Veo is built for long-term partnership with cities and sustainable growth.

Veo has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and a Top GreenTech Company by TIME. Veo is committed to developing collaborative relationships with cities to build a sustainable, safe, and equitable transportation future. Learn more at www.veoride.com

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