Veo Launches Shared Scooter Service in Salt Lake City

Santa Monica, CA, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veo, a leading U.S. shared micromobility provider, today launched shared electric scooter service in Salt Lake City, deploying a fleet of more than 1,000 electric scooters across the city.

The launch introduces Salt Lake City riders to Veo's accessibility-focused fleet, featuring the seated Cosmo scooter and the standing Astro scooter. Half of the fleet consists of seated scooters, increasing access for riders of diverse ages and abilities. The fleet reflects Veo's commitment to expanding access to shared micromobility by offering vehicles that serve a wider range of riders and trip types.

To celebrate the launch, Veo is offering the Pioneer Pass, which provides riders with up to 45 minutes of free riding per day through the end of July while supplies last. The pass will be automatically added to every new rider's account.

"Veo is excited to get Salt Lake City rolling with free rides through July," said Jeff Hoover, Director of Government Partnerships at Veo. "With half of our fleet made up of seated scooters, we're expanding access to shared micromobility by giving more residents a comfortable, approachable way to get around. We look forward to partnering with the City to improve transportation options and make the city more accessible to all."

Veo is committed to making clean transportation affordable for everyone. Residents with qualifying incomes can enroll in Veo Access, the company's discounted fare program, to receive reduced ride rates.

Riders can download the Veo app on the App Store or Google Play today to create an account and start riding.

Attachment