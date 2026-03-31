CAPITALE HOSTS STAR-STUDDED AFTER PARTY FOR BROADWAY OPENING OF GIANT

New York, NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On a night that brought together the worlds of Broadway, fashion, media, and society, Capitale once again proved why it remains one of New York City’s most iconic and culturally significant event destinations, hosting the official opening night after-party for GIANT, the Olivier Award-winning play starring Tony Award winner John Lithgow.

Photo Courtesy of Emilio Madrid

Following the highly anticipated premiere at the Music Box Theatre, guests transitioned downtown to Capitale, where the historic Beaux-Arts landmark was transformed into an immersive, celebratory environment befitting one of the most talked-about openings of the Broadway season.

The evening drew a remarkable cross-section of influential figures, including Sarah Paulson, Bobby Cannavale, Diane Wiest, Blythe Danner, Anna Wintour, Tory Burch, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sara Bareilles, Jensen Ackles, Philippa Soo, Santino Fontana, Kelly McCreary, and more, an audience that reflected both the cultural weight of the production and Capitale’s enduring ability to convene New York’s most powerful and creative communities in a single room.

As guests entered the space, Capitale’s soaring domed ceilings, marble columns, and dramatic scale created an immediate sense of occasion. The venue’s layered architecture, equal parts historic monument and modern event canvas, allowed the celebration to unfold with both intimacy and grandeur, striking a balance that has become synonymous with Capitale’s signature experience.

John Lithgow and Mary Yeager, Photo Courtesy of Emilio Madrid

The after party unfolded as a seamless continuation of the theatrical experience, where conversation, celebration, and cultural exchange extended late into the evening. Industry leaders, performers, designers, and media figures mingled beneath the venue’s landmark interior, reinforcing a central truth about Capitale: it is not simply a venue, but a stage in its own right.

Capitale has long played a pivotal role in the lifecycle of New York’s most important cultural events, serving as the setting where premieres are celebrated, deals are sparked, and communities converge.

From Broadway openings and film premieres to fashion week events, luxury brand activations, and high-profile galas, Capitale operates at the intersection of culture and experience. Its ability to accommodate large-scale productions while maintaining a sense of exclusivity has made it a consistent choice for events that demand both impact and intimacy.

The after party for GIANT is the latest in a long lineage of defining New York moments hosted within its walls, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner for producers, brands, and institutions looking to create unforgettable experiences.

“Capitale exists at the crossroads of New York’s cultural energy,” said Ilya Zavolun, proprietor of the venue. “What happens here is never just an event, it’s part of a larger moment. We’re proud to continue hosting the celebrations that follow the city’s most important premieres and performances.”

Photo Courtesy of Emilio Madrid

What distinguishes Capitale is not only its history, but its adaptability. Originally constructed in 1895 as the Bowery Savings Bank, the building remains one of the most architecturally significant interiors in Manhattan. Its landmark features, vaulted ceilings, ornate detailing, and expansive layout, offer a rare combination of old-world grandeur and contemporary flexibility.

Today, the space is equipped to support modern production needs, allowing for seamless integration of lighting, sound, staging, and experiential design. This duality, historic beauty paired with technical capability, enables Capitale to transform for each event while retaining its unmistakable identity.

Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, Photo Courtesy of Emilio Madrid

For the GIANT after party, this meant creating an environment that felt both celebratory and elevated, where guests could transition effortlessly from the intensity of the performance into a space designed for connection and reflection.

Capitale’s continued relevance lies in its ability to attract and host a uniquely diverse mix of guests across industries. The room often includes actors, designers, executives, artists, media figures, and cultural leaders, creating an ecosystem where influence naturally overlaps.

On this particular evening, that convergence was especially evident. The presence of figures from theater, fashion, television, and publishing underscored Capitale’s role as a neutral ground for New York’s most dynamic networks, where conversations move fluidly across disciplines and moments evolve organically.

It is this intersection that gives Capitale its lasting power. Beyond aesthetics or scale, it is a place where relationships are built, stories are extended, and cultural relevance is reinforced in real time.

ABOUT CAPITALE

Capitale is a historic luxury event venue located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side in the former Bowery Savings Bank building. Known for its Beaux-Arts architecture, soaring ceilings, and grand marble interiors, the venue offers approximately 14,000 square feet of versatile event space for weddings, galas, corporate events, fashion shows, and private celebrations. Capitale provides award-winning catering, full bar services, and a dedicated events team to ensure seamless execution and unforgettable experiences.

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