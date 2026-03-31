QCI to Showcase AGI56.1 at IGA 2026, Accelerating Performance Across Tribal Gaming Operations

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced AGI56.1, a new release designed to deliver significant performance enhancements for tribal gaming operators, with a particular focus on player development workflows. QCI will showcase AGI56.1 through live demonstrations at its booth during the Indian Gaming Association (IGA) Tradeshow & Convention 2026.

AGI56.1 builds on the momentum of QCI’s broader platform rollout and introduces meaningful speed improvements across key operations. In many cases, tasks that previously took longer to process are now running five to ten times faster, helping teams move more quickly and respond with greater agility.

“AGI56.1 reflects our ongoing commitment to listening to our customers and helping tribal operators move faster and work more efficiently across player development,” said Lynette O’Connell, VP of Customer Success at QCI. “By enhancing performance and streamlining everyday workflows, we’re enabling teams to act on insights in real time and deliver more personalized guest experiences.”

High-Performance Enhancements for Player Development

AGI56.1 delivers targeted performance improvements across player development workflows, enabling teams to execute faster, navigate data more efficiently, and respond to opportunities in real time. Processes that previously required multiple steps or longer load times are now significantly streamlined, allowing operators to focus on action rather than system friction.

“AGI56.1 is about delivering measurable performance improvements where operators feel it most, particularly in player development,” said Ralph Thomas, CEO and Co-Founder of QCI. “By significantly increasing speed and responsiveness, we’re enabling teams to act on information in real time, which ultimately drives better outcomes across the operation.”

Engineered for Speed, Scale, and Stability

This release strengthens the underlying performance of the QCI platform, improving responsiveness across environments while maintaining the reliability required for enterprise casino operations. AGI56.1 has been optimized to handle large-scale data environments without compromising speed, ensuring consistent performance across properties.

QCI will demonstrate AGI56.1 live at IGA (Booth #2735).

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.