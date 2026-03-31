Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results For The Year Ended December 31, 2025

MONTREAL, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $149.3 million or $61.40 per share for the year ended December 31, 2025. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $258.1 million or 105.06 per share for the same period in 2024
Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the year ended
|12/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|Net income attributable to
common shareholders
|$
|149.3
|$
|258.1
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
|$
|61.40
|$
|105.06
Contact:
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082