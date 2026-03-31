Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results For The Year Ended December 31, 2025

 | Source: Senvest Capital Inc. Senvest Capital Inc.

MONTREAL, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $149.3 million or $61.40 per share for the year ended December 31, 2025. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $258.1 million or 105.06 per share for the same period in 2024

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (unaudited)
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
 For the year ended
 12/31/2025 12/31/2024
    
Net income attributable to
common shareholders		$149.3 $258.1
    
Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders$61.40 $105.06

Contact:
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082


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