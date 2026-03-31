Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results For The Year Ended December 31, 2025

MONTREAL, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $149.3 million or $61.40 per share for the year ended December 31, 2025. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $258.1 million or 105.06 per share for the same period in 2024

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the year ended 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Net income attributable to

common shareholders $ 149.3 $ 258.1 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 61.40 $ 105.06

Contact:

George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance

(514) 281-8082