New York, USA & London, UK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HiBob, the company behind the all-in-one HR, payroll, and finance platform Bob helping businesses adapt to the age of AI, announced the global launch of In Good Company Chapters, a new initiative designed to bring HR professionals together in local, thoughtfully curated communities around the world.

HR Management Software HiBob Launches In Good Company Chapters Worldwide to Build Localized HR Communities

HR teams are at the center of one of the fastest periods of business change in decades, driven by AI and broader transformation. Their role is expanding beyond traditional responsibilities to help guide how companies evolve, starting with people. As a result, many leaders are looking for more meaningful ways to connect, share insights, and navigate this shift. In Good Company Chapters meet that need by creating intimate, city-based gatherings where HR professionals can have honest conversations, learn from one another, and build lasting relationships.

In Good Company Chapters are locally led communities, run by HR leaders who volunteer to bring their peers together through small, recurring gatherings in their city from roundtables and panels to informal meetups and discussions. Supported by HiBob, these Chapter Leaders act as community builders, creating spaces focused on connection, learning, and shared experience.

“In Good Company Chapters give HR leaders the opportunity to shape the conversations happening within their own communities,” said Sophie Chesters, Chief Marketing Officer at HiBob. “These are spaces where people can have real, meaningful in person discussions about the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of work particularly as organizations navigate the complexity of the AI era and look to harness its potential for their people and performance.”

By bringing global ideas into local settings, In Good Company Chapters aim to foster a more connected and collaborative HR ecosystem, one built on shared experience, fresh perspectives, and a collective commitment to building better workplaces.

“One thing we all learned post-pandemic was the importance of being part of a community,” said Christine Song, Founder of 5 to 9 Society and an In Good Company community member. “We all know it’s ‘lonely at the top,’ but the loneliest role is that of an HR leader. With In Good Company, you’re surrounded by HR peers, so you’re never on your own.” HR professionals interested in becoming Chapter Leaders and helping shape their local HR community can nominate themselves here.

About HiBob

HiBob is transforming how modern businesses manage their people with Bob—its award-winning, AI-powered HR platform. Designed for distributed workforces and fast-moving companies, Bob helps streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations. Over 5,400 companies worldwide trust Bob to improve employee engagement, simplify operations, and drive business growth. Learn more at www.hibob.com.

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