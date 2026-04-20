Award-winning Human Capital Management (HCM) Software HiBob Recognized with H3 HR Advisors 2026 HCM Technology Signal Award for Workforce Change

Market validation of leadership in workforce transformation reinforces HiBob’s position at the forefront of AI-driven HCM innovation, giving customers confidence they are partnering with a platform proven to help organizations navigate AI-driven change with clarity and agility

New York, NY, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the HR, Finance, and Payroll platform helping businesses adapt to the age of AI, today announced it has been named a recipient of the H3 HR Advisors HCM Technology Signal Award in the Workforce Change category.

The H3 HR Advisors Signal Awards stand apart from traditional industry recognition programs by moving beyond rankings, comparison grids, and fee-based submissions. Instead, recipients are selected based on real-world market observations, what organizations are actively adopting, and what HR and business leaders need most in today’s rapidly evolving environment.

HiBob was recognized for its clear leadership in enabling organizations to navigate and thrive through workforce transformation. The Workforce Change Signal highlights HCM technology that has become a trusted capability for businesses managing significant shifts in talent, structure, and strategy.

“Being recognized by H3 HR Advisors is especially meaningful because it reflects what we’re seeing every day from our customers, organizations facing constant change and needing better, faster ways to adapt,” said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-founder of HiBob. “At HiBob, we believe HCM providers are uniquely positioned to lead the AI revolution because they own the most critical data - people data. Without human context, AI is just math; with it, it becomes true business transformation. Our vision is to create a System of Activity that moves organizations from simply asking questions to taking meaningful action, powered by deeply connected, real-time data.”

HiBob’s platform is built around this vision, bringing together people, financial, and operational data into a unified system that enables organizations to ask, answer, and act in real time. By embedding AI across workflows and leveraging rich human context: skills, performance, engagement, and organizational structure, HiBob empowers companies to make smarter decisions, deploy talent more effectively, and respond dynamically to change.

The H3 HR Advisors Signal Awards identify ten key areas shaping HR technology in 2026, with Workforce Change standing out as a critical priority for organizations navigating economic shifts, evolving workforce expectations, and rapid technological advancement. HiBob’s recognition underscores its role as a forward-thinking partner helping companies turn complexity into clarity and action.

About HiBob

HiBob is leading the way in HR innovation with its award-winning HCM platform, Bob—an AI-powered, all-in-one solution that transforms how modern businesses manage their people. Built for today’s distributed, fast-moving workforces, Bob enables companies to streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations through integrated capabilities that are both powerful and easy to use.

Designed to meet the needs of growing multinational businesses, Bob helps accelerate hiring, improve retention, upskill talent, and elevate the overall employee experience. Its flexible architecture and robust analytics support agility and insight at scale, while its consumer-grade interface encourages everyday engagement and community building.

More than 5,400 global companies—including Uala, DWF, Fiverr, The&Partnership, and VaynerMedia—rely on Bob to align HR with business goals. They value its configurability, ease of use, and the ability to tailor workflows and tools to meet specific organizational needs.

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