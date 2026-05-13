HiBob Expands into Canada with Toronto Office, Strengthening Support for Fast-Growing Businesses

Toronto, Canada, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HiBob, the all-in-one HR, payroll and finance platform, announced the opening of its Toronto office, marking a significant expansion of its North American operations. The move reflects growing demand from Canadian companies as they scale and navigate increasingly complex workforce needs.





HiBob’s move into Canada builds on an established foundation of customers and partners, including Knix and Rose Rocket. As organizations scale and adopt AI, decision-making is becoming more complex, increasing the need to connect people and business data across teams. The new Toronto office deepens that presence through continued investment in sales, customer experience, and regional partnerships, enabling HiBob to better serve fast-growing, mid-sized businesses across the region.

“Canada is a key growth market for HiBob, particularly as companies rethink how they build, support, and scale their teams,” said Ronni Zehavi, CEO of HiBob. “As HR becomes more closely connected to business performance, organizations are looking for solutions that connect people and financial data, giving leaders the visibility they need to make more informed decisions about talent, productivity, and growth.”

HiBob’s Canadian customer base spans consumer brands, high-growth fintech, and operationally complex businesses, each using its platform, Bob, to bring greater clarity and alignment to their people strategy. As companies grow and operate across distributed teams, HR leaders are increasingly expected to drive strategy, improve retention, and connect people decisions to business outcomes.

“As we grew our headcount and modeled different scenarios, we realized we needed one system everyone could work in together,” said Matthew Cimino, Director of Finance, Rose Rocket. “Our HR and finance teams were chasing different versions of the truth, and our headcount and finance software couldn’t always talk to each other.”

Bob was built to support this shift, helping organizations bring their people and business data together to make more informed decisions, through its intuitive, AI-powered platform. By connecting HR, payroll, and finance, the platform enables leaders to operate with greater clarity, alignment, and confidence as they scale.

Bob Finance, HiBob’s fully integrated FP&A solution, is already available to Canadian customers, allowing HR and Finance teams to plan headcount, model scenarios, and make decisions from a shared, real-time source of data. This is particularly valuable for high-growth companies, which are navigating the complexity that comes with scaling teams, operations, and decision-making across the business.

“If HR and Finance aren’t aligned on data, it creates friction across the entire organization,” said Christine Song, Founder of 9 to 5 Society. “Having worked as a Chief People Officer at high-growth companies, I’ve seen how critical it is for HR and Finance to operate from a shared, real-time view. That level of alignment is a meaningful shift in how companies manage growth and make decisions.”

With offices in New York, London, Sydney, Tel Aviv, Lisbon, Germany, the Netherlands, and now Toronto, HiBob supports more than 1,500 clients and nearly a quarter-million users worldwide. The Toronto office reflects a continued commitment to supporting fast-growing businesses and strengthening relationships with customers and partners across Canada.

Learn more at www.hibob.com.

About HiBob



HiBob is transforming how modern businesses manage their people with Bob—its award-winning, AI-powered HR platform. Designed for distributed workforces and fast-moving companies, Bob helps streamline HR, payroll and finance operations. Over 5,400 companies worldwide trust Bob to improve employee engagement, simplify operations and drive business growth. Learn more at www.hibob.com.

Press Inquiries

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https://www.hibob.com/