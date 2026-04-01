This Easter Long Weekend, Choose Safety, Drive Sober

OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families and friends gather to celebrate Easter, which also marks the first long weekend of spring, MADD Canada is urging everyone to make responsible choices and keep celebrations free from impaired driving if they will be consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes. For many families affected by impaired driving, holidays like Easter are a reminder of loved ones who are no longer there, and of injuries that continue to affect daily life. The absence is felt deeply, as families gather around tables with empty seats or alongside loved ones whose lives have been permanently altered.

“Holidays can be painful for victims and survivors of impaired driving,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “Some are grieving unimaginable loss, while others are living with serious injuries and trauma. These tragedies are entirely preventable, and that is what makes them even more heartbreaking.”

To ensure everyone gets home safely this Easter long weekend, MADD Canada encourages everyone to:

Never drive a car, ATV, snowmobile or any other vehicle while impaired;

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.





Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or thansenpratt@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca