DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. ANNOUNCES MARKETING ENGAGEMENT

Vancouver, BC, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd., doing business as The Market Link, pursuant to which The Market Link will provide certain marketing and social media services to the Company for an aggregate fee of $60,000 in cash. Of this amount, $30,000 was paid upon execution of the Agreement, and the remaining $30,000 will be paid in three monthly installments of $10,000 each, commencing on the date that is three months following the date of the Agreement. In particular, The Market Link will support the Company’s advertising campaign planning, execution, and optimization, as well as run similar campaigns across third-party digital platforms, including social media and web-based advertising (the “Services”). Pursuant to the Agreement, The Market Link will provide the Services for a term of six months, beginning April 1, 2026, and ending September 30, 2026.

Twila Jensen is the Managing Director of The Market Link and will be responsible for all activities related to The Market Link and the Services it provides under the Agreement. The Market Link’s business address is Level 3 – 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2E9, Canada, and it can be reached at 778-588-7012 or twila.jensen@themarketlink.com. To the Company’s knowledge, The Market Link does not directly or indirectly beneficially own, nor exercise control or direction over, any securities of the Company.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Listing Statement, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

SOCIAL MEDIA

Website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deepseacorp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deepseacorp

X: https://x.com/deepseacorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/deepseacorp

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@deepseacorp

For further information, please contact:

James Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “indicate”, “seek”, “believe”, “predict” or “likely”, or the negative or grammatical variations of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include such words. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects and financial needs. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s business, plans and strategies.

This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Material factors underlying forward-looking information and management’s expectations include certain assumptions in respect of, among other things: favourability of operation conditions; the receipt of necessary third party approvals, licences or permits on favourable terms; availability of equipment; our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of competition; the changes and trends in our industry and the global economy; changes in laws, rules, regulations and global standards; our ability to build our market share; our ability to retain key personnel; transaction opportunities, exploration potential, and precious metals prices.

The forward-looking information in this news release is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date of the Company’s Canadian Securities Exchange Form 2A - Listing Statement dated January 19, 2026 (the “Listing Statement”). It is also subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk factors and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Listing Statement, as well as capital requirements and financing risk; permit and licensing risk; regulatory approvals for production; resource and property rights risk; continued operating losses; general business risk; legal, political, and civil instability; extensive government regulation; operational risks of subsea development; natural hazard risk; asset seizure or forced sale risk; equipment failure and technological obsolescence; dependence on key personnel; reliance on consultants and contractors; strategic changes and restructuring risk; uncertain market demand for minerals; mineral sales and disposition delays; uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; additional factors impacting resource estimates; inadequate insurance coverage; litigation exposure risk; vulnerability to short selling; and business expansion and integration risks. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, opinions, estimates and assumptions referred to above and described in greater detail under “Risk Factors” in the Listing Statement should be considered carefully by readers.

Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents our expectations as of the date of this Listing Statement (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and is subject to change after such date. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable Canadian securities legislation.