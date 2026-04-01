SPARC AI Expands Overwatch Distribution with App Launch and Indian Defence Trial Engagement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) today announced the launch of its Overwatch Drone Controller app, a key milestone in the Company’s strategy to accelerate global adoption of its GPS-denied navigation and targeting platform. The Company also announced that a leading Indian defence drone manufacturer will be among the first operators to evaluate the solution.

The Overwatch Drone Controller app is designed to simplify deployment and expand SPARC AI’s distribution reach by allowing compatible drone controllers to connect to the Overwatch platform in under one minute through a single download. By reducing integration friction and eliminating complex deployment requirements, SPARC AI is positioning Overwatch for broader adoption across both defence and commercial drone markets. Video demo here: https://sparcai.co/app

Distribution will span multiple channels, serving both commercial and defence customers:

Google Play Store : available to operators worldwide once approved by Google

: available to operators worldwide once approved by Google Direct download via Overwatch : accessible from the Overwatch platform

: accessible from the Overwatch platform Developer communities: enabling any OEM or manufacturer to download and deploy the app for their own workflows and clients



This distribution strategy is intended to expand the Company’s market reach by allowing drone manufacturers and enterprise operators to integrate Overwatch more quickly into their existing ecosystems. SPARC AI is building a model designed for efficient scaling across the global drone industry.

Indian Defence OEM Becomes Early Trial Partner

Among the first operators to receive access to the Overwatch Drone Controller app is a leading Indian drone manufacturer that supplies unmanned aerial systems to the country’s defence sector. The company is at the forefront of a strategic shift from large, sensor-rich drone platforms to smaller drones designed for mass deployment, increasing the importance of software that can compensate for hardware sensor constraints at scale.

UAE Pipeline Continues to Expand

Alongside the recently announced order for the SPARC AI Mobile NAV solution in Dubai, the Company has also entered into a non-disclosure agreement with another major defence contractor in the UAE to facilitate discussions regarding SPARC AI solutions for both mobile and drone applications.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach makes GPS-denied capability for target acquisition and navigation accessible at the price point and scale that modern drone operations demand, from single platforms to fleets of thousands.

For further information contact:

Anoosh Manzoori, Chief Executive Officer

SPARC AI Inc.

E-mail: anoosh@sparcai.net

Web : http://www.sparcai.co

Tel: (213) 459-3994

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may also constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the completed financing, the Company’s future, R&D programs, development activities, and the potential of its technology. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date hereof. Such statements are subject to several known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the use of proceeds, market conditions, regulatory approvals, exploration and development activities, commodity prices, environmental risks, and general economic conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.