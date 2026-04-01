Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (ECOX) Completes Closing of Kepler GTL Transaction and Establishes New Control Structure

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) (“ECOX” or the “Company”), which is in the process of rebranding under the name American EcoFuels, has completed all closing items related to its previously disclosed transaction with Kepler GTL Technologies Inc. (“Kepler GTL”), following the execution of definitive agreements announced on March 5, 2026. All material closing conditions have been satisfied and the associated corporate actions completed.

The closing reflects the completion of the transaction structure previously outlined, including the Master Sales Agreement, Stock Purchase Agreement, and Share Exchange Agreement. In connection with the closing, the Company transferred control through the issuance of its Series A super voting preferred shares, effectuating a change of control and aligning ownership of the public company with the Kepler GTL operating business. The completion of these steps finalizes the reverse merger and share exchange structure contemplated under the definitive agreements.

Prior to closing, the Company undertook a series of balance sheet and capital structure initiatives to simplify its financial position, including the reduction and settlement of certain legacy obligations. These actions were intended to streamline the capital structure and position the Company for execution following the transaction. Following these efforts, the Company believes it is entering this next phase with a relatively limited debt profile. As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s preliminary internal financial data indicates total liabilities of approximately $1.9 million, compared to approximately $4.0 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting a reduction of over $2.0 million following balance sheet restructuring and the settlement of legacy obligations.

The Company has engaged a third-party valuation firm, led by a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), to perform an analysis of the combined business. This process is currently underway and is intended to support internal planning, capital markets strategy, and future disclosure requirements.

The combined platform brings together technical and operational experience across both fuel production and aviation systems. Kepler GTL, led by Brent Nelson, has focused on the development of gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids technologies designed to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel from stranded and underutilized feedstocks. Eco Innovation Group, Inc., led by Richard Hawkins, brings direct involvement in aviation regulatory coordination, communications infrastructure, and standards development, including work with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and EUROCAE. Mr. Hawkins has also been involved in AeroMACS initiatives supporting secure airport surface communications, including leading the AeroMACS Advisory Council and providing strategic guidance for the AeroMACS Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), acting as a policy authority in collaboration with ICAO.

“This completes the transaction and puts the structure in place. At this point, the focus shifts to execution, building out the operational side, advancing the technology platform, and aligning the company with where it needs to be going forward. We’ve spent the time cleaning up the structure and getting control where it needs to be. Now it’s about turning this into something that operates and scales,” said Richard Hawkins, CEO of Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

“Completing the transaction gives us a clear structure to move forward and begin executing on the business,” said Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler GTL Technologies Inc. “The focus now is on building a real operating platform, advancing deployment of our GTL systems, attracting top-tier engineering and operational talent, and bringing in capital partners aligned with long-term development. With the public company structure in place, we are positioned to move beyond development and start building toward commercial implementation.”

In connection with the closing, the Company is in the process of initiating a corporate action for a name and trading symbol change with FINRA to reflect its planned rebrand to American EcoFuels, Inc., and expects to operate under the American EcoFuels name upon effectiveness of such filings. The Company is also evaluating redomiciling to Texas as part of its broader corporate and operational alignment to a State that caters to the energy including Oil & Gas.

The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding its corporate initiatives, regulatory filings, and commercialization efforts as they progress.

To learn more about Kepler GTL’s modular gas-to-liquids technology and its potential to convert stranded energy resources into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and other low-carbon fuels, view the company overview presentation here: Kepler GTL Technology Overview

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) which is in the process of rebranding to American EcoFuels, Inc., is a Nevada corporation focused on strategic transactions and public market platforms designed to facilitate growth opportunities for operating businesses. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital markets access by structuring and supporting share-exchange mergers, public offerings, and other transactions that create pathways for growth and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the proposed transaction with Kepler GTL, the anticipated structure and timing of such transaction, and the potential benefits of Kepler GTL’s patented gas-to-liquids technology, including projected production capacity, anticipated emissions reductions, modular deployment capabilities, commercial scalability, and participation in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including potential acquisitions, audit completion, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, capital structure changes, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to complete due diligence and execute definitive agreements, the ability to consummate the proposed transaction on favorable terms or at all, the commercial viability and regulatory acceptance of Kepler GTL’s technology, risks inherent in the gas-to-liquids, renewable energy, and sustainable fuel sectors, regulatory and permitting risks, market adoption rates for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, competitive conditions, access to capital, audit completion, compliance with SEC and exchange requirements, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ecoinnovations.info@gmail.com