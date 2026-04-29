Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (ECOX) Operating as American EcoFuels, Appoints Vice President of Technology Development and Provides Corporate Progress Update

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) (“ECOX” or the “Company”), operating as American EcoFuels (“ECOX” or the “Company”), has expanded its technical leadership with the appointment of Travis Yakimishyn, P.Eng, as Vice President of Technology Development as the Company advances commercialization planning around its gas-to-liquids and Sustainable Aviation Fuel platform. The Company also provided an update regarding ongoing FINRA corporate actions, audit progress, and international capital markets initiatives.

Technical Leadership Appointment

Mr. Yakimishyn brings more than two decades of electrical engineering and infrastructure leadership experience across oil and gas, utility-scale power systems, pipeline operations, and industrial controls. His background includes senior roles with TC Energy and BC Hydro, where he has led multidisciplinary teams responsible for electrical reliability, protection and control systems, substation infrastructure, and major capital projects involving critical energy assets.

His project experience has included major North American infrastructure developments associated with Keystone, Northern Courier, Energy East, and Gulf Coast Pipeline, together with hands-on work involving SCADA, PLC integration, relay protection, commissioning, and system modernization. LinkedIn. Management believes this combination of technical depth and field execution is directly relevant as the Company advances engineering and deployment planning around synthetic fuel infrastructure.

“Travis brings precisely the kind of technical and infrastructure experience needed as the conversation moves from concept toward deployment,” said Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler GTL Technologies Inc. “Electrical systems integrity, controls architecture, and operational reliability are foundational to scalable fuel production, and Travis strengthens that capability materially.”

Corporate Progress Update

The Company indicated that, following a recent round of comments, it has provided additional requested information in connection with its pending FINRA corporate action relating to the proposed American EcoFuels name and trading symbol change and continues to work through that process.

Management is also targeting substantial completion of the Company’s PCAOB audit procedures and preparation of its Registration Statement on Form 10 prior to the end of the current quarter, subject to customary audit and regulatory timing.

In addition, the Company stated that implementation steps are underway in connection with its previously announced Frankfurt Stock Exchange dual listing initiative following retention of its listing advisor.

“Building this platform requires parallel progress on technology, governance, and capital markets,” said Richard Hawkins, CEO of Eco Innovation Group, Inc. “Adding technical leadership of this caliber while moving toward near-term milestones on the rebrand, Form 10, and international listing initiatives reflects the broader buildout underway.”

To learn more about Kepler GTL’s modular gas-to-liquids technology and its potential to convert stranded energy resources into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and other low-carbon fuels, view the company overview presentation here: Kepler GTL Technology Overview

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) which is in the process of rebranding to American EcoFuels, Inc., is advancing gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids technologies through strategic transactions and operational development. Through its transaction with Kepler GTL Technologies Inc., the Company is positioning to commercialize synthetic fuel production systems designed to convert natural gas and other feedstocks into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and related products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the proposed transaction with Kepler GTL, the anticipated structure and timing of such transaction, and the potential benefits of Kepler GTL’s patented gas-to-liquids technology, including projected production capacity, anticipated emissions reductions, modular deployment capabilities, commercial scalability, and participation in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including potential acquisitions, audit completion, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, capital structure changes, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to complete due diligence and execute definitive agreements, the ability to consummate the proposed transaction on favorable terms or at all, the commercial viability and regulatory acceptance of Kepler GTL’s technology, risks inherent in the gas-to-liquids, renewable energy, and sustainable fuel sectors, regulatory and permitting risks, market adoption rates for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, competitive conditions, access to capital, audit completion, compliance with SEC and exchange requirements, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ecoinnovations.info@gmail.com