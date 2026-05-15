Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (ECOX) Operating as American EcoFuels, Provides Strategic Market and Corporate Update

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) operating as American EcoFuels (“ECOX” or the “Company”), issued the following mid-month strategic market and corporate progress update as the Company continues advancing its transition toward becoming a publicly traded sustainable fuel platform focused on gas-to-liquids commercialization, synthetic fuel production, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (“SAF”) opportunities.

Recent strategic engagement activities involving Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler GTL Technologies Inc. and incoming Executive Chairman, reinforced management’s view that domestic fuel production, aviation fuel security, and resilient energy infrastructure remain increasingly relevant themes across both commercial and government-facing sectors. During recent participation in events and meetings in Washington, D.C., including engagements associated with the United States Energy Association (“USEA”) and the Association of Defense Communities (“ADC”), Mr. Nelson engaged with stakeholders spanning energy policy, infrastructure, defense-adjacent organizations, and representatives connected to branches of the U.S. military, including discussions relevant to aviation fuel supply, energy resilience, and strategic domestic production.

Management believes these discussions reflect broader market realities shaping the SAF sector. To provide additional market context, the Company has prepared a Sustainable Aviation Fuel industry overview highlighting current supply constraints, regulatory tailwinds, airline adoption trends, and broader strategic demand drivers impacting the sector. The report highlights the significant imbalance between current SAF production capacity and projected aviation demand, despite accelerating regulatory mandates and commercial adoption initiatives. Industry data cited in the report, including IATA projections, suggests SAF remains only a small fraction of total global jet fuel consumption, underscoring the scale of the opportunity for practical, scalable fuel production technologies. The full report is available here: SAF Industry Report

Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler GTL Technologies Inc., stated, “What continues to stand out is how aligned the conversation has become around energy security, domestic production, and practical aviation fuel solutions. Whether the discussion is commercial aviation, military readiness, or broader infrastructure resilience, the underlying need is the same: scalable, dependable fuel production closer to the point of demand.”

Corporate Progress Update

As previously disclosed, the Company has completed its corporate name change at the State of Nevada level to American EcoFuels, Inc. and continues operating under the American EcoFuels brand while progressing its issuer corporate action with FINRA relating to the Company’s name and trading symbol change request. The Company has requested AEFI as its primary trading symbol preference, with AEFL and AMEF submitted as alternative symbol selections.

Following two rounds of comments, the Company has provided additional requested information and continues working through the FINRA corporate action process. While timing remains subject to the normal review process, management believes the matter is progressing constructively toward completion.

The Company also intends to re-domicile from Nevada to Texas as part of its broader strategic alignment with the energy sector and anticipated long-term operational footprint.

Separately, the Company has formally engaged its listing advisor and is actively progressing the application process for a proposed dual listing of its common stock on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Management believes a Frankfurt presence may improve international investor access, support broader strategic visibility in European energy markets, and enhance familiarity among prospective stakeholders in jurisdictions where Sustainable Aviation Fuel adoption continues to be policy-driven.

The Company also continues advancing its PCAOB audit process and preparation of its Registration Statement on Form 10 as part of its objective of establishing full SEC reporting status.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Company has undertaken substantial balance sheet restructuring efforts involving approximately $1 million in legacy convertible promissory notes from the prior business and negotiated debt settlements intended to simplify the Company’s legacy capitalization profile, reduce exposure to less favorable historical financing arrangements, and better position the Company for its ongoing strategic transition.

Richard Hawkins, CEO of the Company, stated, “Building a credible public company platform in this sector requires more than technology. It requires disciplined balance sheet improvement, transparent reporting, the optimum corporate structure, and strategic market access. We have made meaningful progress across multiple fronts in a relatively short period of time, and we believe the pieces are increasingly aligning around a much larger long-term opportunity.”

In connection with the Company’s recently completed change in control and related issuer profile updates, the Company is completing customary administrative onboarding and account transition procedures with OTC Markets, which may temporarily affect certain issuer administrative functions during the transition.

To learn more about Kepler GTL’s modular gas-to-liquids technology and its potential to convert stranded energy resources into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and other low-carbon fuels, view the company overview presentation here: Kepler GTL Technology Overview

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) which is in the process of rebranding to American EcoFuels, Inc., is advancing gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids technologies through strategic transactions and operational development. Through its transaction with Kepler GTL Technologies Inc., the Company is positioning to commercialize synthetic fuel production systems designed to convert natural gas and other feedstocks into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and related products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s transaction with Kepler GTL, the anticipated integration, execution, and strategic timing associated with such transaction, and the potential benefits of Kepler GTL’s patented gas-to-liquids technology, including projected production capacity, anticipated emissions reductions, modular deployment capabilities, commercial scalability, and participation in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including potential acquisitions, audit completion, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, capital structure changes, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to complete due diligence and execute definitive agreements, the ability to consummate the proposed transaction on favorable terms or at all, the commercial viability and regulatory acceptance of Kepler GTL’s technology, risks inherent in the gas-to-liquids, renewable energy, and sustainable fuel sectors, regulatory and permitting risks, market adoption rates for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, competitive conditions, access to capital, audit completion, compliance with SEC and exchange requirements, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ecoinnovations.info@gmail.com