Go Green Global Technologies Corp. Aligns Commercialization Roadmap and Capital Strategy Following Strategic Board Session

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTC: GOGR) (“Go Green” or the “Company”), a clean technology company developing advanced systems for sustainable water treatment, energy efficiency, and infrastructure optimization, today announced the successful completion of its Strategic Planning and Board Alignment Session held last month in New York City.

The session brought together executive leadership, Board members, and strategic advisors to align on the Company’s commercialization strategy, capital formation plan, and near-term execution priorities following the recent launch of the Sonical™ 2.0 Engineering Foundation Program and the appointment of Grant Page as Chairman of the Board.

The outcome of the session marks a key transition for the Company from foundational development into structured execution, pilot deployment, and capital markets engagement.

“This was an important inflection point for Go Green,” said Corrine Couch, Chief Operating Officer. “We have spent the past several years rebuilding the foundation of the Company across our capital structure, governance, and technical platform. This session was about translating that foundation into a clear, executable path forward.”

During the session, leadership and the Board established alignment across three core areas:

Defined Commercialization Strategy and Market Entry Framework

The Company confirmed its initial go-to-market approach, including prioritization of early deployment verticals, pilot program design, and channel development strategy. The framework is intended to support measurable performance validation, efficient deployment, and scalable expansion across industrial, commercial, and residential infrastructure applications.

Engineering Execution and Validation Milestones

The Company finalized the sequencing of engineering, testing, and certification activities required to advance Sonical™ 2.0 into deployable systems. This includes validation protocols, manufacturing readiness planning, and defined milestone gates designed to support pilot deployments and commercial rollout.

Capital Formation and Public Market Strategy

The Company established a preliminary capital formation framework to support engineering completion, pilot execution, and organizational expansion. The strategy contemplates institutional-grade financing aligned with key execution milestones and integrated with the Company’s broader public market positioning.

As part of the session outcomes, the Company also implemented a structured 30-60-90 day execution plan, focused on advancing toward capital readiness and initial deployment activities. Key priorities include:

Finalization of engineering and validation roadmap

Preparation of investor materials and data room infrastructure

Advancement of pilot program development and partner engagement

Execution readiness for a structured capital raise process



“This level of alignment enables disciplined execution,” said Grant Page, Chairman of the Board. “We now have a clearly defined roadmap across engineering, commercialization, and capital strategy. The focus is on delivering validated performance, executing efficiently, and positioning the Company for long-term growth.”

The Company believes these outcomes strengthen its ability to advance the Sonical™ platform toward commercial deployment while positioning Go Green for its next phase of growth, including pilot program execution and capital formation initiatives.

About Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTC: GOGR) is a clean technology company focused on developing and commercializing sustainable solutions for water treatment, energy efficiency, and infrastructure optimization. The Company's proprietary Sonical™ platform is engineered to improve performance, reduce maintenance, and enhance efficiency across residential, commercial, and industrial systems. For more information, please visit www.gogreen-tech.org

Investor Contact

Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Phone: (866) 847-3366

Email: info@gogreentechcorp.org

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include economic and business conditions, geopolitical events, competitive factors, changes in technology, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.