Cellcosmet Unveils Hydra-Soothing Mask: A Clinical Breakthrough for Sensitive Skin and Post-Procedure Recovery

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellcosmet, the Swiss luxury skincare authority rooted in cellular science, announces the launch of Hydra-Soothing Mask, a high-performance treatment developed to support skin recovery following aesthetic procedures while addressing sensitivity, irritation, and visible redness. Designed to deliver immediate comfort while helping restore the skin barrier, the versatile rinse-off or leave-on formula has been clinically evaluated for use on sensitive skin and is particularly suited for the post-procedure recovery period, when skin is most vulnerable and requires intensive hydration and calming care.





With an estimated 60-70% of women and 50-60% of men reporting some degree of skin sensitivity globally, and tens of millions of aesthetic treatments performed annually, the need for clinically evaluated recovery solutions has never been higher. The Hydra-Soothing Mask addresses this demand by delivering intensive hydration and visible redness reduction for skin experiencing heightened stress by in-office procedures such as medical grade chemical peels, non-invasive lasers, Ultherapy, environmental factors, or chronic sensitivity.

In rigorous clinical testing conducted following medical-grade chemical peels, the Hydra-Soothing Mask was used as a leave-on treatment. Within just four hours, the formula demonstrated superior efficacy:

Hydration Boost: A 53% increase in skin hydration.

A in skin hydration. Barrier Support: A 27.5% reduction in transepidermal moisture loss.

A in transepidermal moisture loss. Redness Reduction: A 13% decrease in visible redness within four hours.

A in visible redness within four hours. Immediate Relief: The majority of participants reported an instant cooling effect and relief from burning sensations.

Additionally, the Hydra-Soothing Mask outperformed the standard in-office post-procedure product in both overall moisturization and long-term skin comfort.

“When skin is exposed to aesthetic procedures or extreme sensitivity, one of the first biological responses is a loss of barrier integrity and accelerated moisture loss,” said Dr. Jérémie Soeur, Chief Science Officer at Cellcosmet. “Developed in collaboration with Swiss plastic surgeons, this formulation is designed to actively support the skin barrier, limit moisture loss, and calm visible inflammatory responses, helping stabilize skin when it is under acute stress.”

When integrated into a routine twice-weekly regimen, left on for 15 minutes and then rinsed off, the formula demonstrated significant improvements in three key areas:

Hydration Boost: A 6.3% immediate boost in moisture, with a 16.8% increase over 21 days.

A immediate boost in moisture, with a over 21 days. Barrier Function: The formula strengthened the skin’s natural defense by 5.3% instantly , achieving a 7.8% total improvement after 21 days.

The formula strengthened the skin’s natural defense by , achieving a total improvement after 21 days. Redness Reduction: Participants saw a 7.9% reduction in visible redness in as little as four hours.



Formulated with 5 active ingredients, including Immortelle Extract, Allantoin, Liquorice Derivative, Red Algae, and Zinc Oxide, the Hydra-Soothing Mask is clinically and dermatologically tested on sensitive skin by an independent laboratory and is fragrance-free.

Cellcosmet’s Hydra-Soothing Mask retails for $170 and is available for purchase at Cellcosmet.com , Nordstrom, Amazon Luxury, and Holt Renfrew.

About Cellcosmet

Cellcosmet is the quintessence of Swiss cosmetic science and sits at the forefront of innovation on a constant quest for improved performance and quality skincare. The Cellap Laboratoire, the brand’s Swiss laboratory on the Lake Geneva shores, is where cutting-edge researchers develop the Cellcosmet formulas in accordance to exacting, rigorous specifications and in keeping with the most recent scientific discoveries. Cellcosmet’s command of biotechnology and expertise in cellular and microbiome science as well as botanical and marine ingredients enable the brand to formulate exceptional product offerings that are adapted to each skin type and provide immediate, visible results. Learn more at www.cellcosmet.com

For Press Inquiries: cellcosmet@mmlpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/648bf2f9-4703-4b80-8046-387defde8981