SIOS Technology to Present at Spring 2026 Industry Events and Host Webinar on Cloud Resilience

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) software solutions, today announced its participation in several industry events this spring, where company experts will share best practices for maintaining uptime for mission-critical applications across cloud, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. SIOS will also host an educational webinar focused on designing resilient workloads in the cloud.

Webinar: Resilience by Design – Keeping Mission-Critical Workloads Running on AWS

Date: April 9, 2026 @ 12:00 pm ET

Format: Virtual

Register here

SIOS will host the webinar “Resilience by Design: Keeping Mission-Critical Workloads Running on AWS,” which will explore strategies for ensuring application availability in cloud environments. Attendees will learn how to architect resilient infrastructures, address common failure scenarios, and maintain uptime during maintenance or outages.

SQLBits 2026

Date: April 22–25, 2026

Location: Caerleon, Wales, United Kingdom

Register here

SIOS experts will present two technical sessions focused on SQL Server high availability across operating systems and cloud environments. These sessions, include:

Breaking the Default: SQL Server High Availability on Windows and Linux

Speaker: Aaron West, senior solutions engineer

Date/Time: April 23 at 12:20 PM

This session will provide a side-by-side comparison of SQL Server high availability on Windows and Linux, covering clustering architectures, failover processes, maintenance and patching considerations, and the operational impact of each approach.

Building Resilient SQL Server HA/DR in a Multi-Cloud World

Speaker: Dave Bermingham, senior technical evangelist

Date/Time: April 25 at 12:30 PM

This session will examine how organizations can architect SQL Server high availability and disaster recovery solutions spanning Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud. Attendees will learn how to use technologies such as Always On Availability Groups and Failover Cluster Instances (FCIs) to build resilient multi-cloud deployments.

SQL Saturday Jacksonville 2026

Date: May 2, 2026

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Register here

At Jacksonville’s 18th annual Data Conference Day of Data, Bermingham will present “Building Resilient SQL Server HA/DR in a Multi-Cloud World.”

The session will explore real-world architectures for running SQL Server reliably across multiple cloud providers. Bermingham will share practical guidance for designing high availability and disaster recovery strategies that span Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud, helping organizations reduce risk, avoid vendor lock-in, and meet aggressive recovery objectives.

Red Hat Summit 2026

Date: May 11–14, 2026

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA

Register here

SIOS will exhibit at Red Hat Summit, where attendees can learn how organizations are protecting mission-critical Linux applications with SIOS high availability and disaster recovery solutions. At the event, SIOS will showcase SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux, which enables automated failover and continuous application availability for enterprise workloads running on Linux across physical, virtual, and cloud environments.

Pass Summit Europe

Date: June 10-11, 2026

Location: Hilton Frankfurt, Hochstraße 4, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Register here

SIOS will participate as a Gold Sponsor at PASS Summit Europe, where attendees can connect with SIOS experts at the company’s exhibit table to learn more about high availability and disaster recovery solutions for SQL Server environments. SIOS will also deliver a conference session.

“These events provide an opportunity to connect with IT professionals and database administrators who are responsible for ensuring the availability of critical applications,” said Masahiro Arai, COO of SIOS Technology Corp. “As organizations increasingly deploy workloads across multiple operating systems and cloud providers, it is essential to implement resilient architectures that protect against downtime and data loss.”

For more information about SIOS events and high availability solutions, visit https://us.sios.com

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data, protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

bethwinkowski@US.SIOS.com