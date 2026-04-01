The Views at Angle Lake Now Accepting Pre-Leases

SEATAC, WA, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, is pleased to announce that pre-leasing is now underway for The Views at Angle Lake, an apartment community opening in SeaTac this spring.

“We’re thrilled to begin pre-leasing and can’t wait to welcome residents home to The Views at Angle Lake,” said Aaron Keeler, Greystar Managing Director for Development. “We’ve created a community that strikes a rare balance between natural beauty and urban access. We are also collaborating with ArtLifting to feature artwork from seven artists with disabilities that Greystar installed throughout the building.”

ArtLifting is an organization that builds financial resilience for artists with disabilities ensuring they earn most of the profit from each art sale. The Views at Angle Lake will feature 29 canvas prints and a custom wallcovering that will showcase the work of seven artists with disabilities whose practices span painting, mixed media, and abstract expression. The collection introduces a diverse range of artistic perspectives into shared community spaces, enriching the resident environment while creating economic opportunities for artists. Greystar’s collaboration with ArtLifting began in 2022 and has supported more than 30 artists and generated over $55,000 in artist impact through artwork sales and licensing across multiple residential communities.





The Views at Angle Lake features 289 apartments in studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts ranging from 388 to 917 square feet. Residents can choose between two interior color schemes and enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows with roller shades that bring in abundant natural light. Additional home features include:

Quartz countertops

Tiled backsplashes

Under cabinet lighting

Stainless steel appliances

Vinyl plank flooring

In-home washer and dryer

The community’s rooftop deck offers sweeping 360-degree views of Angle Lake, Mt. Rainer, and Puget Sound and stands out as one of its signature amenities. Residents can also enjoy a courtyard featuring a putting green, badminton court, grilling stations, and firepits. Other amenities include:





Clubhouse with kitchen and dining space

Coworking space with conference room

Fitness center

Pet amenities with a dog lounge, wash station and dog park

Secure bike storage

The community is conveniently located near the Link at Angle Lake Station, making it easy for residents to reach the city, SeaTac airport, and surrounding destinations. It’s also close to Angle Lake Park, which offers a boat launch, beach, playground, and water spray park.





For more information, or to join the early entry list, please visit theviewsatanglelake.com.

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About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate platform offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $300 billion of real estate in 265 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than one million units/beds globally. Across its platforms, Greystar has over $79 billion of assets under management, including over $35 billion of development assets and approximately $36.5 billion of regulatory assets under management. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

Contact Info



Todd Usher

todd.usher@greystar.com

+1 703-966-4415

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