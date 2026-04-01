DP World Drives Canada's Infrastructure Build Through Fraser Surrey Breakbulk

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has moved approximately 15,000 tonnes of steel in the last two years, using heavy-lift cranes and coordinated vessel-to-barge transfers to keep Canada’s biggest bridge, tunnel and energy projects on schedule.

Located on the Fraser River in the Vancouver area, DP World’s Fraser Surrey terminal is the largest multipurpose marine terminal on North America’s West Coast. With six deep-sea berths, extensive yard capacity, covered warehouse storage, and integrated road and rail connections, the terminal has become a key gateway for project cargo supporting Canada’s long-term infrastructure growth.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “Canada’s infrastructure projects demand precision, scale, and reliability – and that’s exactly what our breakbulk operations deliver. From bridges and tunnels to energy pipelines, our Fraser Surrey team has the experience and assets to manage complex project cargo while keeping critical national developments moving forward.”

The Honourable Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth, said: “DP World’s work at Fraser Surrey is helping keep major bridge, tunnel and energy projects on schedule, strengthening the infrastructure people and businesses rely on. This aligns with our Look West strategy by expanding trade capacity, supporting good jobs and ensuring B.C. companies and communities benefit from the growing flow of goods and investment through our province.”

Supporting Major Bridge and Tunnelling Projects

Over a two-year period, Fraser Surrey handled the import, storage and transfer of roughly 15,000 tonnes of project steel for the new stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge, also known as the Riverview Bridge, which replaced the aging Pattullo Bridge. The cargo was transferred directly from vessel to barge for final delivery, requiring precise coordination across marine, terminal, and onward transport operations. Now complete, the crossing serves as a vital transportation route link between New Westminster and Surrey in Metro Vancouver. The bridge’s hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ name is attributed to the Kwantlen First Nation and the Musqueam Indian Band.

Fraser Surrey also supported complex tunnelling projects across the region, including the Annacis Water Supply Tunnel linking New Westminster and Surrey. The terminal handled the arrival and offload of a custom-built Herrenknecht Earth Pressure Balance (EPB) tunnel boring machine from Germany – weighing the equivalent of 190 mid-size cars – along other heavy-lift equipment for underground construction. These operations relied on Fraser Surrey’s heavy-lift cranes, expansive laydown space, and close coordination with multiple logistics partners, to sequence lifts and deliveries safely and efficiently.

Enabling Canada’s Growing Energy Infrastructure

DP World is preparing to support Canada’s expanding energy infrastructure needs with plans to import coated pipe and related material through Fraser Surrey beginning this summer. The programme is expected to involve approximately 10 vessels from India, with cargo transferred efficiently from vessel to rail for inland distribution.

As infrastructure investment accelerates across Canada, DP World continues to strengthen its role as a trusted logistics partner for large-scale projects, providing end-to-end solutions that connect global manufacturing hubs with construction sites across the country.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dp-world

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

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