Splashtop’s Japan Subsidiary Joins the Anime System Community (ASC) to Support IT Infrastructure for Anime Production

TOKYO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop announced that its Japan subsidiary, Splashtop K.K. (Head Office: Tokyo; President: Yoshiaki Mizuno), has joined the Anime System Community (ASC) as a member. ASC is an industry association dedicated to advancing IT systems and infrastructure within anime production environments.

Supporting the Digital Infrastructure Behind Japan’s Anime Industry

The Japanese anime industry is a globally recognized cultural and economic force, with strong international demand and expanding digital production workflows. As studios modernize their pipelines, secure remote collaboration, production management systems, and high-performance IT infrastructure have become mission-critical.

To meet these evolving demands, Splashtop provides high-fidelity remote access solutions optimized for modern animation workflows and creative production environments.

Splashtop K.K. has extensive experience supporting video production companies and anime-related studios in Japan. By enabling secure remote access and flexible digital workflows, the company has helped production teams enhance efficiency and operational resilience.

In addition, Splashtop K.K. collaborated with Wacom Co., Ltd. to jointly develop “Wacom Bridge,” a creator-focused feature tailored to the needs of digital artists and production professionals in the Japanese market.

Through its ongoing engagement with the creative industry, Splashtop K.K. aligned with ASC’s mission of fostering knowledge-sharing and collaboration in anime production IT systems and has joined the community as a member.

Comment from Yoshiaki Mizuno, President of Splashtop K.K.

“Japan’s anime industry is admired worldwide and represents one of the country’s most influential global content sectors. Its continued growth depends not only on creative excellence, but also on advanced production systems supported by secure and reliable IT infrastructure.

We are honored to join the Anime System Community as a member. As a long-term partner to the industry, we will collaborate with stakeholders to support the sustainable development of Japanese anime and strengthen its global presence and international competitiveness.”

Strengthening Engagement in Japan as a Global Technology Company

As part of a global technology organization, Splashtop views collaboration with local industries and professional communities as a strategic priority. By participating in ASC, Splashtop K.K. aims to further contribute to the evolution of Japan’s anime production ecosystem and support the continued advancement of digital infrastructure in creative industries.

Splashtop will continue to empower organizations worldwide by strengthening secure digital access and enabling modern, flexible work environments across industries.

News Highlights

Splashtop’s Japan subsidiary, Splashtop K.K., joined the Anime System Community (ASC), an industry association focused on IT systems in anime production.

The company brings experience supporting anime studios and video production companies, including the joint development of “Wacom Bridge” with Wacom Co., Ltd.

As a long-term partner, Splashtop will support the sustainable growth and global competitiveness of the Japanese anime industry.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About the Anime System Community (ASC)

The Anime System Community (ASC) is an industry association focused on sharing challenges and best practices related to IT systems in anime production. The community promotes collaboration among stakeholders in areas such as production management, infrastructure development, and security.

Official website: https://anime-system.or.jp/