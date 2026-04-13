Splashtop Launches Unified Platform for Modern IT Operations

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 20 years of trusted remote performance, Splashtop® has announced the launch of its unified platform for modern IT operations, marking the company’s evolution from remote performance leader into a fully integrated operational ecosystem with autonomous endpoint management at its core.

Unveiled at MSP Summit and Channel Partners Expo, the platform reflects Splashtop’s vision for how modern IT must operate as endpoints become the center of both operations and security, where patching, automation, security signals, and remote workflows must work together in real time. Splashtop embeds AI throughout the experience to help IT teams prioritize vulnerabilities, interpret CVE intelligence, and translate security risk into clear remediation actions.

Built with the same commitment to performance, simplicity, and user experience that has defined Splashtop for two decades, the platform automates routine endpoint tasks, surfaces the security signals that require attention, and enables IT teams to take decisive action at scale from a single console. Built for internal IT teams and managed service providers with lean resources, it consolidates tools and simplifies workflows so organizations can manage distributed environments with greater clarity and control.

“Today the endpoint is where IT operations and security intersect, yet most teams are still stitching together tools to keep systems secure and running,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “We built this platform from the ground up to reflect that reality, bringing endpoint operations, security insight, and remote workflows into one operational environment where teams can automate routine work, focus on what matters most, and act quickly. For twenty years, we’ve listened to and learned from organizations that trust us to deliver secure, high-performance remote access and support, and this launch represents an important milestone and evolution for Splashtop.”

One Agent. One Console. One Experience.

A single lightweight agent and unified console bring endpoint management, support, and security workflows together into one governed environment. Instead of switching between disconnected tools, IT teams gain real-time visibility into device health, patch status, vulnerabilities, and remediation actions from a single operational view.

The experience is intentionally streamlined and intuitive, empowering lean IT teams to scale securely without expanding toolsets or headcount. By consolidating everyday operations into one environment, Splashtop reduces the friction and context switching that often slow response and increase risk.

Autonomous Endpoint Management at the Core

Splashtop helps IT teams maintain secure, consistent environments without being pulled into constant manual intervention. Instead of chasing patch cycles, configuration drift, and remediation tasks across multiple tools, teams define operational policies once and enforce them consistently across endpoints through governed automation. The platform applies policy-driven patching, configuration enforcement, and phased rollouts across the environment while surfacing the issues that require attention.

Organizations adopting Splashtop’s Autonomous Endpoint Management are often replacing manual patching workflows, gaining real-time operational control alongside tools like Microsoft Intune, or consolidating legacy management platforms that have grown complex and costly to maintain.

Visibility across operating systems, third-party applications, patch levels, and compliance posture creates a reliable system of record for endpoint health and risk.

AI-assisted CVE summaries analyze vulnerability data, release notes, and community insights to help IT teams quickly understand risk, prioritize patches, and translate technical security information into the native language of users. Proactive alerts and bulk remediation help teams reduce exposure and maintain a secure baseline at scale while retaining full administrative control.

Native Remote Access and Support

Built on a long-standing foundation of high-performance remote technology trusted by millions worldwide, the platform connects support workflows directly to real-time endpoint context. IT teams can diagnose issues more accurately, automate updates across multiple devices, and apply fixes in the background without interrupting employees. On-demand access to mobile and unmanaged devices enables secure intervention when employees need assistance, helping organizations maintain productivity across distributed and hybrid environments.

AI-optimized codec makes remote performance dynamic, continuously adjusting session parameters to deliver secure, high-quality remote connections even across variable network conditions.

The same lightweight agent that powers autonomous endpoint management also enables secure remote access for end users, extending the platform’s value beyond IT operations. Employees can securely access their work systems from anywhere with the performance and reliability Splashtop is known for.

Security Integrated into Core Operations

Splashtop integrates security insight directly into everyday IT operations so teams can identify risk and respond without shifting between tools. AI-driven threat intelligence from integrated security platforms like CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and Bitdefender surface natively within the console, linking detection directly to remediation and helping identify high-risk endpoints faster.

By embedding security context into the same workflows used for patching and device management, Splashtop reduces security silos and accelerates response.

Organizations can further extend protection through integrated antivirus and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, correlating security alerts with endpoint health and compliance data in a single view. This unified approach enables faster, more informed action while preserving operational simplicity.

Splashtop’s unified platform is available in May with endpoint-based pricing and streamlined deployment designed to help organizations modernize IT operations without the complexity of traditional enterprise tools. For more information, visit www.splashtop.com.

News Summary

Unified platform for modern IT operations: Splashtop launches a cloud-native platform that consolidates endpoint management, security insight, remote support, and remote access into a single operational environment anchored by Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM).

Consolidated endpoint operations: A single lightweight agent and unified console provide visibility into device inventory, patch status, configuration compliance, and remediation workflows, helping IT teams and MSPs reduce tool sprawl and manage distributed environments at scale.

AI-powered patch intelligence: Splashtop AEM analyzes release notes, known issues, community insights, and vulnerability data to help IT teams prioritize patches, assess deployment risk, and remediate high-impact CVEs faster.

Security integrated with IT operations: Splashtop embeds security signals directly into operational workflows and integrates with leading EDR platforms such as CrowdStrike® and SentinelOne® to correlate endpoint risk with remediation actions.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

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