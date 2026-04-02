MEXC Spot Market Adds Ondo Tokenized Plug Power, iShares MSCI South Korea and Japan ETFs





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world leader in zero‑fee digital asset trading, will list the fourteenth batch of Ondo tokenized stock trading pairs on its spot market, as part of its ongoing collaboration with Ondo Finance . The latest additions include tokenized exposure to Plug Power, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, and iShares MSCI Japan ETF, broadening the range of assets available to users across different sectors and markets directly on the MEXC platform.

The three pairs — PLUGON/USDT , EWYON/USDT , and EWJON/USDT — are scheduled to list on April 2, 2026, at 12:00 UTC. Deposits will open alongside the listing, with withdrawals scheduled to begin on April 3, 2026, at 12:00 UTC. Full listing details are available on the MEXC Announcements page .

Ondo Global Markets, launched by Ondo Finance, is a tokenization platform that brings publicly traded securities onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable across DeFi protocols. These additions reflect the shared vision of MEXC and Ondo Finance to make a wider range of financial assets accessible through tokenization.

As demand for diversified asset allocation continues to grow, MEXC remains committed to expanding its offering of real-world assets, giving users seamless access to both traditional assets and digital assets within a single platform.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4a34207-1b05-48a8-b27d-45a6bb7cf344