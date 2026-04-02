Satellite Broadband Reaches an Inflection Point as Global Subscriptions Set to Exceed 43 Million by 2035

NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global satellite broadband industry is undergoing a rapid transformation, fueled by the proliferation of mega-constellations and growing demand for sovereign space networks. According to ABI Research, total active satellite broadband subscriptions reached 11.8 million, while terminal shipments totaled 5.6 million at the end of 2025, with 76% of subscriptions attributed to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) operator SpaceX. The total number of satellite broadband subscriptions is projected to surge to more than 43 million by 2035. This explosive growth is being driven by unprecedented network deployments from operators such as SpaceX, Amazon Leo, and Eutelsat OneWeb.

“The space industry is rapidly commoditizing satellite connectivity, moving from expensive proprietary communications solutions to an era of mass-market commercial offerings,” said Andrew Cavalier, Principal Analyst at ABI Research. “The year 2025 marked a pivotal inflection point, with Amazon Kuiper making its first operational deployments and Chinese megaconstellations such as Guowang and Spacesail accelerating their launch cadence. Competitive pressures are rising from multiple players, including Eutelsat OneWeb and SES, and the operators most likely to win market share will be those that can scale terminal distribution while lowering user costs.”

Satellite broadband market dynamics are being reshaped not only by newer constellations, but also by advances in silicon, more versatile terminal technology, and increasingly flexible service agreements entering the market. This is unlocking a broader range of options for existing end users seeking to upgrade legacy solutions, as well as for new users adopting satellite broadband connectivity who previously could not afford it or access it at all. This represents a fundamental shift in the status quo of the satellite broadband market, as pricing, service costs, and performance are now becoming key factors in securing subscribers.

With competition intensifying, significant opportunities remain for satellite operators and terminal vendors to pursue high-growth, high-value verticals, including maritime, aviation, enterprise, and government, where legacy connectivity gaps persist and willingness to pay remains high.

“As satellite becomes more affordable, customers are getting serious about adding this new layer of connectivity to their operations,” Cavalier added. “Organizations are increasingly adopting satellite connectivity for resiliency, sovereignty, and to support critical enterprise operations. Operators and hardware vendors will need to position their solution roadmaps effectively to align with the demands of their target customer verticals as those needs evolve.”

These findings are from ABI Research’s Satellite Communications Broadband Subscriptions & Terminals market data reports, part of the company’s Space Technologies and Innovation research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

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