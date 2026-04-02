As AI Collides with Legacy Contact Center Technology, TTEC Digital’s Latest Software Release Is Rewriting the Enterprise AI Playbook

AUSTIN, Texas, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC today announced AI Gateway, a new software solution by TTEC Digital designed to connect modern AI capabilities with legacy contact center infrastructure through a single integration. TTEC, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience (CX), introduced the solution to solve the biggest challenge in enterprise customer service today: adopting AI to improve the customer experience at a lower cost without disrupting vital operations.

“Our clients know AI will transform both their customer experience and their bottom line, but they have serious concerns about overhauling mission-critical systems they’ve spent decades building and customizing,” said Alfredo Rizzo, Chief Technology Officer, TTEC. “We designed AI Gateway to enable our clients to deploy, test, and scale AI within the contact center ecosystem they already operate without embarking on costly and extensive migrations to new technology platforms.”

AI Gateway is designed to be a universal connector between contact center and AI platforms that allows TTEC clients to leverage multiple frontier AI solutions in their environment, mix and switch models at any time, and ingest data from many sources with advanced AI. This flexibility fosters a competitive, future-proof AI ecosystem at a moment when the AI landscape itself remains fluid.

"Business leaders see the power of today’s most advanced AI and expect that same performance within their own contact center technology. We believe AI Gateway is the definitive entry point for this level of transformation,” said Chris Brown, President, TTEC Digital. “However, technology alone is not enough to drive long-term results. The real value lies in the expertise required to manage the surrounding CX systems and the AI as they evolve. By providing the continuous optimization and oversight that enterprise AI demands, TTEC Digital ensures these platforms don’t just launch successfully, but also remain high-performing assets for years to come."

Today, AI Gateway supports connections with Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, and is built with the flexibility to rapidly connect with additional leading AI developers like Anthropic, OpenAI, Nvidia, and more. Integrations with major CX platforms include Avaya, Cisco, Five9, Genesys, NiCE, Twilio, Zoom, major SBC vendors, and others. AI Gateway also has integrations with CRM (customer relationship management) players like Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Zendesk.

TTEC Digital has deployed AI Gateway across multiple industries, including healthcare, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), telecommunications, and public sector, with early adopters reporting material increases in ROI, cost savings, and customer satisfaction tied directly to AI-enabled customer interactions.

“Seeing this level of transactional impact so early in the deployment cycle validates the power of a unified AI strategy,” said Rizzo. “By using a proven foundation instead of building from scratch, we can launch these solutions faster and for a lower initial investment. This approach cuts down on the typical overhead and allows our clients to see a real return on their investment from day one.”

To learn more about AI Gateway, join Rizzo and Larry Mead, TTEC Digital’s Global Lead of Experience Transformation, during a live discussion on April 16, as they share their perspective on balancing AI ambitions with infrastructure realities.

Media Contact

Meredith Matthews

meredith.matthews@ttec.com

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI and customer service. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC’s outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-generation digital technology, the Company’s TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company also delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back-office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, TTEC’s singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company’s employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit https://www.ttec.com/.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e93efcd3-fa46-423c-85d7-f341312a5c0c.