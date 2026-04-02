Commure Introduces Dictation: AI-Powered Clinical Voice, Now at the Cursor

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure today announced Commure Dictation, a speech-to-cursor extension that brings its Ambient AI, used by tens of thousands of clinicians daily, directly into any text field or desktop application. Clinicians can now draft referrals, inbox messages, and orders using the same voice AI that already powers documentation at scale across health systems.

Commure Dictation moves clinical voice beyond transcription and into the workflow itself. It gives clinicians one seamless tool across tasks, while helping health systems replace fragmented, legacy dictation infrastructure with a unified, lower-cost platform.

“Commure Dictation is not just voice-to-text. It is a single AI-native voice platform that works wherever clinicians document and creates a clear path from documentation to more intelligent downstream workflows. For health systems still managing legacy dictation infrastructure, the case for switching and consolidating has never been clearer." - Sam Ascher, SVP & GM of Ambient AI, Commure

A Seamless, AI-Native Voice Platform

Legacy dictation platforms rely on complex licensing, dedicated hardware, and manual upgrades. Commure Dictation bypasses these bottlenecks entirely with a modern stack. Key features include:

Universal Cursor Dictation: Speak directly into any text field across 60+ EHRs and apps.

Speak directly into any text field across 60+ EHRs and apps. Contextual AI Editing: Rewrite or restructure text in place using spoken instructions, and automatically fill out templates without manually navigating through fields.

Rewrite or restructure text in place using spoken instructions, and automatically fill out templates without manually navigating through fields. The Phone as a Mic: Use the Commure Ambient mobile app as a wireless microphone, or maintain existing microphone hardware.

Use the Commure Ambient mobile app as a wireless microphone, or maintain existing microphone hardware. Intelligent Voice Commands: Format, punctuate, & navigate documents using natural language.

Format, punctuate, & navigate documents using natural language. Built-in Clinical Assistant: Get AI-driven clinical support directly within the dictation flow.

Get AI-driven clinical support directly within the dictation flow. Frictionless Migration: Instantly transfer legacy macros and shortcuts to ease implementation.

Voice at the Heart of Financial Performance

Commure Dictation brings voice to the front end of financial performance. Built on Commure’s intelligent RCM data model, documentation captured during the encounter flows directly into autonomous coding, CDI, and downstream revenue cycle workflows.



Commure Dictation is available today for enterprise deployment and individual provider access. Health systems can take advantage of Commure's Fast Transfer Service to streamline their migration. To learn more or request a demo, visit commure.com/ambient-AI .