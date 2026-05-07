Willis Knighton Health Selects Commure as Enterprise Ambient Scribe AI Partner

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , a leading healthcare technology company, today announced it has been selected by Willis Knighton Health as its enterprise Ambient AI partner. Following a competitive evaluation, Willis Knighton Health, one of the nation's premier MEDITECH-powered health systems, chose Commure to deliver its Ambient AI platform across its expansive network of care.

Commure emerged as the clear vendor of choice following a rigorous seven-specialty pilot. The solution generated measurable reduced time in chart and reduced cognitive burden with 88% of providers reporting these benefits. Ultimately, over 80% of participating clinicians requested to proceed with Commure, and 95% stated they would recommend it to their peers.

"Our mission to provide the highest quality care to our patients includes providing our clinicians with proven tools and leading technology," said Mark Galea, CIO of Willis Knighton Health. "After careful review of the proven market-ready solutions that integrate with MEDITECH Expanse, Commure was our system of choice. This investment in ambient scribe and partnership with Commure is intended to ease the burden of electronic charting and complement building a clinician-first intelligent infrastructure with MEDITECH Expanse. Both MEDITECH and Commure are helping Willis Knighton Health deploy AI in a safe and responsible manner."

"Willis Knighton Health’s decision to deploy Commure Ambient AI on Expanse is a testament to their forward-thinking leadership and commitment to their providers," said Ian Shakil, CSO at Commure. "Together, we are setting a new standard for how MEDITECH-powered systems can leverage AI to reclaim clinical time and protect the physician-patient relationship."

"We are impressed by the many ways that Willis Knighton Health continues to leverage its MEDITECH Expanse EHR to improve both the clinician experience and well-being of its patients,” said MEDITECH Product Manager, Michael Coelho. "Integrating Commure’s ambient intelligence at scale within Expanse is further testament to this commitment, enabling clinicians to improve the quality of their documentation while having more meaningful interactions with their patients.”

Willis Knighton Health joins the nation’s leading healthcare organizations in using Commure Ambient AI, adding to the company's impact across tens of millions of appointments. They join a growing number of MEDITECH health systems, ranging from regional community hospitals to integrated delivery networks.

About Willis Knighton Health

Willis Knighton Health, a not-for-profit healthcare organization headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, focuses on the health and well-being of the community. It is the largest healthcare provider in north Louisiana with four acute care hospitals and a rehabilitation institute. Willis Knighton’s broad continuum of care includes an extended care center, a skilled nursing center, urgent care centers, health and wellness centers, outpatient diagnostic centers and a master-planned community for senior adults. It is recognized as the region’s technology leader and is home to the state’s only proton therapy center. Willis Knighton’s medical staff of 1,000 includes a broad range of medical specialists, many with academic teaching experience. With more than 7,200 employees, it is the region’s largest nongovernmental employer. Through its unique tithe the bottom line philanthropy Willis Knighton donates a minimum of 10% of its profits to support community projects each year.

About MEDITECH

‍MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations around the globe to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the world’s most intelligent EHR platform. Expanse answers the demands of an overburdened workforce with personalized workflows, intuitive functionality, interoperable systems, and innovative AI applications, all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

About Commure

Commure delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for enterprise health systems, integrating ambient intelligence, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation on a single platform. Its forward-deployed engineering teams work directly with clinicians and administrators to boost margins, reduce burden, and improve patient engagement. Commure integrates with over 60 EHRs and powers millions of encounters, hundreds of millions of interactions, and tens of billions of dollars in annual claims. Learn more at Commure.com .