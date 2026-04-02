Landstar General Counsel to Join Scopelitis Law Firm Names Assistant General Counsel as Interim General Counsel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR), a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, announced today that Michael K. Kneller, Landstar’s Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary and an Executive Officer since 2005, will be ending his employment with the Company on May 8th to join the nationally acclaimed transportation law firm of Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary, P.C. (“Scopelitis”) as a partner based in that firm’s Washington, D.C. office. In connection with Kneller’s departure, the Company has named Vallie S. Dugas, currently its Assistant General Counsel, as Interim General Counsel and Secretary. The Company expects to name a permanent general counsel later this year and will look both internally and externally to find the right successor.

“Mike has had a wonderful career at Landstar, successfully guiding the Company’s legal strategy and activities over the last twenty years,” remarked Frank A. Lonegro, Landstar’s President and CEO. “His sage advice and deep experience have been pivotal to three CEOs, the Board of Directors, the Company and the industry more broadly. We will miss Mike’s leadership and camaraderie, but are delighted that Mike has chosen to join the transportation-focused Scopelitis law firm that has ably represented Landstar for over 25 years. We look forward to continuing to benefit from Mike’s legal acumen in his new role as outside counsel with Scopelitis.”

“My deepest thanks to all of the members of the Landstar network that I have had the pleasure to work with during my tenure,” expressed Kneller. “I am proud to have been associated with the tremendous growth and success of this Company and so many outstanding employees, agents and BCOs. I look forward to continuing to represent Landstar in a new capacity and greatly appreciate the support of Frank and Landstar’s Board of Directors in working with me on this transition.”

“On behalf of the entire Landstar Board of Directors, we are extremely grateful to Mike for his many years of service and contributions to the Company,” noted Diana M. Murphy, Landstar’s Chairman of the Board. “He has been a key advisor to the Company and the Board and has been a steadfast supporter and protector of the entrepreneurial Landstar model. We support his decision to join the Scopelitis firm, a move that enables him to spend more time with his family in Maryland following many years of commuting to Landstar’s headquarters in Jacksonville.”

Regarding the appointment of Dugas, Lonegro commented, “Vallie is an exceptional legal talent with expertise in litigation and risk management honed over the last 25 years through both in-house and private law firm roles. Before joining Landstar, Vallie was the general counsel of Melton Truck Lines, Inc., a privately held national trucking company, an experience that suits her well as she takes on the interim general counsel role here.”

“I’m grateful to Frank and the Board for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Company’s interim general counsel, and look forward to guiding the legal department in the coming months,” said Dugas. “Mike has been a great mentor to me since I joined the Company, and I wish him all the best as he embarks on this next chapter of his legal career.”

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers, and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety, and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships and potential or imposed tariffs; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s second largest such agent by revenue in the 2025 fiscal year; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; acquisitions and investments; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2025 fiscal year, described in Part I, Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.