Sun Cruiser Expands Offerings with New Category Innovation: White Tea + Vodka

BOSTON, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Cruiser, the fast-growing ready-to-drink spirits brand, announced the launch of its newest innovation: Sun Cruiser White Tea + Vodka. As one of the first brands to bring a non-carbonated, vodka-based white tea to the ready-to-drink space, Sun Cruiser is staking its claim as a category innovator and giving fans the perfect drink to keep letting the good times cruise.

Available now in select markets, including Ohio, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Delaware, New Jersey, Florida, and Rhode Island, the Sun Cruiser White Tea + Vodka Variety Pack features four fruit-forward, light, and refreshing flavors, all at just 100 calories, 1g of sugar, and made with no bubbles.

The White Tea + Vodka Variety Pack includes:

Berry Hibiscus White Tea: Bold blueberry meets fruity, floral hibiscus, rounded out by subtle white tea notes.

Bold blueberry meets fruity, floral hibiscus, rounded out by subtle white tea notes. Blackberry White Tea: Juicy ripe blackberry layered with hints of mixed berry and a light, floral white tea finish.

Juicy ripe blackberry layered with hints of mixed berry and a light, floral white tea finish. Peach White Tea: Ripe red peach with slightly floral white tea notes – light, golden, and easy to sip.

Ripe red peach with slightly floral white tea notes – light, golden, and easy to sip. Passionfruit White Tea: Bright, fresh tropical passionfruit balanced by a delicate, floral white tea finish.

“Vodka iced teas continue to be a go-to for drinkers, but white tea is still largely unexplored within the RTD space,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Sun Cruiser. “White tea and fruit make for a super crushable flavor combo, and with fans already loving Sun Cruiser’s lineup of vodka iced teas and lemonades, this felt like the perfect time to build on that and offer something new.”

The White Tea + Vodka Variety Pack comes in an easy-to-grab 8-pack, perfect for tossing in a cooler and bringing along for backyard hangs, days on the water, or wherever the sunshine takes you.

For more information, follow along on social @DrinkSunCruiser and visit us at drinksuncruiser.com.

About Sun Cruiser

Made for those who enjoy the sun on their face and hanging outdoors with friends, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka and Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka are made with real ingredients and premium vodka for a perfect choice to sip and share. At just 100 calories, 4.5% ABV per 12 oz serving, 1 gram of sugar, and no bubbles to weigh you down, Sun Cruiser has just a kiss of sweetness and tastes refreshingly smooth in a mix of delicious flavors. Drinkers can enjoy a variety of Sun Cruiser flavors, including Classic Iced Tea, Peach Iced Tea, Raspberry Iced Tea, Half & Half, Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, and the new White Tea. For more information, follow along on social @DrinkSunCruiser and visit us at drinksuncruiser.com.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

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