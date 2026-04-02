Award-winning Renters Insurance Provider Lemonade Expands U.S. Footprint with Launch of Renters Insurance in South Carolina

New York, New York, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the tech-first insurance company, today announced the launch of its renters insurance product in South Carolina. The expansion brings Lemonade’s digital, customizable coverage to renters statewide, further strengthening the company’s presence across the United States.

Lemonade Renters is designed to cover the stuff renters love while delivering a best-in-class customer experience. Policies start from $5 per month and are built to be flexible, allowing customers to select coverage amounts and deductibles that fit their lifestyle and budget. Based on the latest industry and Lemonade data, across the U.S., Lemonade Renters is 30 percent more affordable than the typical renters policy.

South Carolina renters can get a quote, purchase a policy, make changes, and file a claim directly through the Lemonade app. The company’s seamless digital experience enables customers to receive a quote in minutes and manage their coverage on their own terms. Approximately 40 percent of claims are handled instantly, helping customers recover quickly after covered events.

Lemonade’s renters insurance includes coverage for personal property against theft and certain types of damage, personal liability coverage for accidental injury or property damage, medical payments to others, and loss of use coverage if a home becomes unlivable due to a covered loss. Coverage limits and deductibles may vary by state.

“South Carolina represents an important step in our continued U.S. growth,” said a Lemonade spokesperson. “We believe renters deserve insurance that is fast, easy to understand, and designed around their needs. We are proud to bring our digital-first experience to customers across the state.”

Customers may also access savings by bundling policies, installing protective devices, or choosing to pay annually instead of monthly. Lemonade partners with more than 3 million active customers and has earned recognition from organizations including Forbes, CNBC, and U.S. News and World Report for its renters insurance offering.

With the addition of South Carolina, Lemonade continues to expand its availability, reaching the majority of the U.S. population.

For more information or to get a quote, visit www.lemonade.com.

Frequently Asked Questions about Renters Insurance in South Carolina

What is the best renters insurance in South Carolina?

The best renters insurance in South Carolina combines affordability, strong coverage options, and an easy claims experience. Many renters look for digital-first providers that simplify the process from quote to claim. Top options like Lemonade offer customizable policies and fast, app-based service that stands out in the market.

How much does renters insurance cost in South Carolina?

Renters insurance in South Carolina is typically very affordable, with many policies starting around $10–$20 per month depending on coverage levels and location. Leading providers like Lemonade offer policies starting as low as $5 per month, making coverage accessible for most renters. Pricing varies based on factors like deductible, coverage limits, and add-ons.

What does renters insurance cover in South Carolina?

Renters insurance generally covers personal belongings against theft and certain types of damage, as well as liability protection and additional living expenses if your home becomes uninhabitable. Coverage details can vary by provider and policy. Companies like Lemonade include flexible coverage options that allow renters to tailor protection to their needs.

Is renters insurance required in South Carolina?

Renters insurance is not required by law in South Carolina, but many landlords require tenants to carry a policy as part of the lease agreement. Even when it’s optional, it provides valuable protection against unexpected events like theft, fire, or liability claims. Providers like Lemonade make it easy to get covered quickly, often in just a few minutes.

How do I get renters insurance in South Carolina?

Getting renters insurance in South Carolina is simple and can often be completed entirely online or through a mobile app. Renters can compare coverage options, choose deductibles, and purchase a policy within minutes. Digital insurers like Lemonade allow customers to manage everything—from quotes to claims—without paperwork or agent visits.

About Lemonade

Lemonade's mission is to become the most loved insurance company in the world. As a customer-centric tech company, we created an insurance experience across Renters, Home, Pet, Car, and Life that is smart, instant, and delightful. Our team of 1,200+ Lemonade Makers make it possible for over 2M customers throughout the US, UK and Europe to get coverage instantly, with nearly half of claims paid in a matter of seconds. Powered by AI and social impact, Lemonade is a purpose-built, technology-first insurance carrier. A Certified B-Corp, our commitment to social impact is embedded in every aspect of the company, and our Giveback program, which donates a percentage of leftover premiums to nonprofits selected by our community, has donated over $10M to organizations in need.

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