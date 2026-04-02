Simple, Convenient, Time-Saving Snacks for Busy Families

NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) When every afternoon feels like a race to the dinner table and weekends are a blur of activities, there’s only one way to keep loved ones from getting “hangry”: easy, delicious appetizers and snacks. Keeping a few must-have ingredients in the pantry can help you avoid those dreaded moments between meals when stomachs are growling and a meal feels so close, yet so far away.

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If you’re craving a quick, savory bite, look no further than these Cheesy Mexican Rice Bites. They’re prepared in just 20 minutes – but don’t be surprised if you find yourself making a second batch afterward. Featuring a touch of heat from Minute Jalapeno Rice Cups that are conveniently pre-portioned and ready in one minute, you can enjoy minimal cleanup while staving off hunger.

Classic Porcupine Meatballs offer another versatile solution as a make-ahead snack before busy weekends. For first-timers, here’s a secret: meatballs aren’t as tricky to make as they might look. Just mix the ingredients, form meatballs by hand and cook in a pot until ready to enjoy, or refrigerate then reheat once you’re home from Saturday’s soccer games.

Since these are “porcupine” meatballs, that means they’re made with Minute Instant White Rice rather than traditional breadcrumbs. Known for its light fluffiness and easy prep, it’s ready in just 5 minutes. With this dish, however, it’s simply added to the meatballs straight from the box.

Visit MinuteRice.com to find more convenient snack ideas that save time and trouble in the kitchen.

Cheesy Mexican Rice Bites

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

1 Minute Jalapeno Rice Cup 1/4 cup diced onions 1/2 teaspoon cumin 1/2 cup Mexican cheese blend, shredded 1 egg, beaten 1/2 cup breadcrumbs nonstick cooking spray salsa (optional) sour cream (optional)

Preheat air fryer to 375 F. Heat rice according to package directions.

In large mixing bowl, combine rice, diced onions, cumin and Mexican cheese blend. Mix well.

Add beaten egg to rice mixture and stir until fully combined.

Using hands, shape about 2 tablespoons rice mixture into ball. Repeat with remaining mixture.

Roll rice balls in breadcrumbs, ensuring they are fully coated.

Lightly coat air fryer basket with nonstick cooking spray to prevent sticking.

Place rice bites in single layer in air fryer basket, leaving space between each for even cooking. Work in batches, if necessary. Spray tops of each ball with nonstick cooking spray to help with browning.

Cook 15 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp, flipping halfway through for even browning.

Allow to cool slightly and serve with salsa or sour cream, if desired.

Porcupine Meatballs

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4-6

1 tablespoon butter 1 small onion, finely chopped 1 pound lean ground beef 1 cup Minute White Rice , plus additional for serving, cooked 1 egg, lightly beaten 1 packet (1 1/2 ounces) meatloaf seasoning 1 1/4 cups water, divided 1 jar (24 ounces) pasta sauce grated Parmesan cheese

In 3-quart saucepan over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add onions and cook, stirring, until starting to soften.

In large bowl, combine onions, beef, 1 cup uncooked rice, egg, seasoning and 1/4 cup water; mix gently by hand until well blended. Shape mixture into medium-sized meatballs.

Pour pasta sauce and remaining water into same 3-quart saucepan. Stir and bring to boil. Add meatballs and return to boil.

Reduce heat to low and cover. Simmer 15 minutes, or until meatballs are cooked through.

Serve meatballs and sauce over extra cooked rice and top with grated Parmesan cheese.

Substitution: Ground turkey, chicken or meatless ground can be used in place of beef.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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