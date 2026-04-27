8 Ways to Help Protect Your Vision Right Now

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) As you get older, your risk for some eye diseases may increase. However, there are steps you can take to keep your eyes healthy – and it starts with taking care of your overall health.





Set yourself up for a lifetime of seeing your best with these eight tips from the experts at the National Eye Institute in honor of Healthy Vision Month:

1. Find an eye doctor you trust.

Many eye diseases don’t have any early symptoms, so you could have a problem and not know it. An eye doctor can help you stay on top of your eye health. Find an eye doctor you trust by asking friends and family if they like their doctors. You can also check with your health insurance plan to find eye doctors near you.

2. Ask how often you need a dilated eye exam.

Getting a dilated eye exam is the single best thing you can do for your eye health. It’s the only way to find eye diseases early, when they’re easier to treat – and before they cause vision loss. Your eye doctor will decide how often you need an exam based on your risk for eye diseases.

3. Add more movement to your day.

Physical activity can lower your risk for health conditions that can affect your vision, like diabetes and high blood pressure. If you have trouble finding time for physical activity, try building it into other activities. Walk around while you’re on the phone, do push-ups or stretch while you watch TV or dance while you’re doing chores. Anything that gets your heart pumping counts.

4. Get your family talking about eye health history.

Some eye diseases – like glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration – can run in families. While it may not be the most exciting topic of conversation, talking about your family health history can help everyone stay healthy. The next time you’re chatting with relatives, ask if anyone knows about eye problems in your family. Be sure to share what you learn with your eye doctor to see if you need to take steps to lower your risk.

5. Step up your healthy eating game.

Eating healthy foods helps prevent health conditions – like diabetes or high blood pressure – that can put you at risk for eye problems. Eat right for your sight by adding more eye-healthy foods to your plate, such as dark, leafy greens like spinach, kale and collard greens, and fish high in omega-3 fatty acids like halibut, salmon or tuna.

6. Make a habit of wearing your sunglasses – even on cloudy days.

The sun’s UV rays can not only harm your skin, but the same goes for your eyes. However, wearing sunglasses that block 99-100% of both UVA and UVB radiation can protect your eyes and lower your risk for cataracts.

7. Stay on top of long-term health conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.

Diabetes and high blood pressure can increase your risk for some eye diseases, like glaucoma. If you have diabetes or high blood pressure, ask your doctor about steps you can take to manage your condition and lower your risk of vision loss.

8. If you smoke, make a plan to quit.

Quitting smoking is good for your entire body, including your eyes. Kicking the habit can help lower your risk for eye diseases like macular degeneration and cataracts. Quitting smoking is hard, but it’s possible – and a plan can help.

Test your eye health knowledge with a quick quiz and find more vision resources at nei.nih.gov/hvm.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

About Feature Impact

Feature Impact is 4media group’s earned-first content solution for audience-ready storytelling at scale. Formerly Family Features, the editorial service delivers measurable earned media results and authentic consumer engagement through high-quality, topical and seasonally relevant multimedia content. Publicly-facing content is available at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com, with additional ready-to-publish resources for editors and journalists at editors.featureimpact.com. Learn more at featureimpact.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1797c87-0561-4d52-80ef-36b57db65ac4